Audit unit flags education chief's state-vehicle use

State Education Commissioner Johnny Key and Deputy Education Commissioner Ivy Pfeffer commuted in state-owned vehicles between their homes in Little Rock and their state offices from the time they started in their posts until the Division of Legislative Audit questioned the Department of Education about the practice, a legislative auditor told lawmakers on Thursday.

Key and Pfeffer didn't maintain the required vehicle usage logs for the state-owned 2015 Dodge Durangos or reimburse the state for commuting and other personal mileage, said deputy legislative auditor Tom Bullington.

The amounts, reported as taxable fringe benefits, were not valued based on state and Internal Revenue Service either, he said.

Key has been education commissioner since the state Board of Education appointed him to the post on March 25, 2015, at the recommendation of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, according to the Division of Legislative Audit. Pfeffer has been deputy education commissioner since July 1, 2017.

Key's salary is $239,661 a year; Pfeffer's salary is $169,999, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

State law and Department of Finance and Administration regulation require reimbursement to the state for all commuting and other personal use of state-owned vehicles at the rate of 42 cents a mile, Bullington told the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee's Committee on State Agencies.

State finance department regulations require usage logs for every mile driven in state-owned vehicles, he said. Finance department and IRS regulations require the value of commuting and other personal mileage to be reported as taxable fringe benefits to employees using the vehicles, he said.

Greg Rogers, chief fiscal officer for the Education Department, said Key wanted to apologize to state lawmakers for being unable to attend the legislative committee's meeting on Thursday; he was attending a meeting of the state Board of Education at that time. Key served in the Legislature from 2003 to July 2014 as a Republican from Mountain Home.

Rogers said the Education Department had a waiver of the commuter rule with the finance department for some time.

"We had been applying that waiver, as it had been done, until we were notified by Audit that the rules and procedures had been changed," he said.

"We just missed that ... and once Audit caught it, we talked to the secretary and the deputy commissioner and they gave up their vehicles immediately," Rogers said. "All of those cars are now part of the normal fleet [available to agency employees]."

Any travel expenses incurred by Key and Pfeffer for the use of their personal vehicles for business purposes will be reimbursed by the Education Department, according to the department's written response to the audit.

During the legislative committee's meeting, no lawmaker asked whether Key and Pfeffer had reimbursed the state for the personal use of the state-owned vehicles.

In an interview, Rogers said, "We are still working on if there would have been any amount [owed] because we were making them pay $3 a day ... under the old rules ... and that was something that we were including in their W-2s and they were paying taxes on, so that's why we're working with [the finance department] right now."

State law requires the reimbursement of the state for personal use of state-owned vehicles at the state reimbursement rate for mileage, which is now 42 cents a mile, Bullington said in an interview.

"The $3 ... was the IRS part putting on their W-2 for taxable fringe benefits," he said.

Meanwhile, Bullington told lawmakers that now-Division of Higher Education Director Maria Markham obtained commuter status in February 2018 and she commuted in a state-owned vehicle from May 2018 through May 2019.

But no vehicle-use log was maintained and, thus, auditors could not determine how much the state-owned Chevrolet Traverse was used for commuting or what would be an accurate amount of reimbursement for personal use of the vehicle, Bullington said.

The higher-education agency's written response to the audit said it has taken steps to correct these issues by implementing a daily log for Markham to maintain in her commuter vehicle, and that Markham is being invoiced monthly for the personal use in accordance with the state vehicle-use and management handbook.

"We calculated when I got the car how far it was from my home [in Searcy] to the office, so I was just reimbursing the agency monthly for my personal use," she said afterward. "But I wasn't keeping a log in the car of all my travel."

Markham's salary is $173,846 a year, according to the transparency website.

Metro on 10/11/2019