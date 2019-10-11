Authorities ID Arkansas woman killed in 8-vehicle crash on I-40

The woman killed in an 8-vehicle crash last week on Interstate 40 has been identified as Carolina Hernandez, 22.

Hernandez, of Hamburg, was driving a Chevrolet of an unlisted model around 4:20 p.m. Oct. 2 on eastbound I-40 near Atkins, according to a preliminary state police crash summary.

A Peterbilt tractor-trailer came from behind and struck her vehicle. The vehicle caught fire, Pope County coroner Danny White said, and left her body unidentifiable without the help of DNA.

The tractor-trailer hit two more vehicles, causing several additional crashes, according to the report. Four people were injured.

Weather conditions at the time of the wreck were clear, according to state police, but agency spokesman Bill Sadler said traffic was slowed due to road maintenance work.