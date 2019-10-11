Authorities ID woman found dead in Pulaski County

FILE - A Pulaski County sheriff's office vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities identified Thursday the woman found dead Sunday in Pulaski County near Faulkner Lake Road.

Chelsea Smith, 30, was found by someone checking a deer stand nearby, according to a news release.

Family told authorities Smith, of Cabot, suffered from mental illness, and they had not been in contact with her since early September.

Lt. Cody Burk of the Pulaski County sheriff's office said there were no obvious signs of injury to the woman's body. The state medical examiner has not yet released Smith’s manner or cause of death.