Bandless Krauss still magical solo onstage

Alison Krauss, formerly known as Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas, is just plain Alison Krauss these days, but there is nothing plain about her performing.

She showed she's still got the magic Wednesday night to what appeared to be a packed house at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Douglas has gone off on his own, but Krauss was not hurting for accompanists, with as many as seven musicians on stage, not always on each song, but stepping up at all the right times to play acoustic guitar, electric guitar, acoustic or electric bass, banjo, mandolin, drums, dobro and piano.

The 48-year old bluegrass veteran with the angelic soprano voice looked as angelic as she sounded in a 90-minute set that included some surprises (including her opening selection, "River in the Rain," from Roger Miller's musical Big River), as well as songs that fans were there to hear, including the three songs from her days with Union Station and Douglas: "The Lucky One," "Let Me Touch You for Awhile" and "Sawing on the Strings."

There were a couple of Willie Nelson covers: "I Never Cared for You" and the stunning "Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground," which was so tastefully rendered that the crowd broke into applause in the middle. Other choice selections were Little Milton's "Let Your Loss Be Your Lesson," a terrific take on John Hartford's "Gentle on My Mind" and a couple of her big hits: The Foundations' "Baby, Now That I've Found You" and Keith Whitley's "When You Say Nothing at All."

She also sang "Forget About It," "Didn't Leave Nobody But the Baby" and "Down to the River to Pray" (the latter two used in O Brother Where Art Thou), closing with a spirited version of a spiritual, "It Is Well With My Soul." Another surprise, inspired by Cotton Plant native, the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe: Sam Phillips' "Sister Rosetta Goes Before Us."

Krauss was generous with her superb singing but stingy with her fiddle playing, which was sometimes covered up by the electric guitar. Known for her sad songs, she added some mirth with some recollections of how long she had played with some of the band members, especially with a lengthy tale of her long friendship with current dobro player Sidney Cox, known for his work in his northwest Louisiana family band.

The lighting and set were imaginatively done, seeming to suggest a past street scene behind the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

