Civilians on run as Turkey pounds Kurd targets

AKCAKALE, Turkey -- Turkey pressed its assault against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in northern Syria for a second day, pounding the region with airstrikes and an artillery bombardment that raised columns of black smoke in a border town Thursday and sent panicked civilians scrambling to get out.

In the fierce fighting, residents fled with their belongings loaded into cars, pickups and motorcycle rickshaws, while others escaped on foot. The U.N. refugee agency said tens of thousands were on the move, and aid agencies warned that nearly a half-million people near the border were at risk.

It was a familiar scene for many who had fled the militants of the Islamic State group only a few years ago.

The Turkish air and ground assault started three days after U.S. President Donald Trump opened the way by pulling American troops from their positions near the border alongside their Kurdish allies.

The move drew swift criticism from Republicans and Democrats in Congress, along with many national-defense experts, who say the pullout has endangered not only the Kurds and regional stability but U.S. credibility as well. The Syrian Kurdish militia was the only U.S. ally in the campaign that toppled the Islamic State in Syria.

Trump warned Turkey to act with moderation and safeguard civilians. But the opening barrage showed little sign of holding back: The Turkish military said its jets and artillery had struck 181 targets so far.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the military intends to move 19 miles into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized."

More than a dozen columns of thick smoke rose in and around the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, one of the offensive's first main targets. Turkish officials said the Kurdish militia has fired dozens of mortar rounds into Turkish border towns, including Akcakale.

Turkish officials in two border provinces said mortar fire from Syria killed at least six civilians, including a 9-month-old boy and three girls under 15. On the Syrian side, seven civilians and eight Kurdish fighters have been killed since the operation began, according to activists in Syria.

A Kurdish-led group and Syrian activists said that despite the bombardment, Turkish troops had not made much progress on several fronts. Their claims could not be independently verified.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said 109 "terrorists" were killed, a reference to the Syrian Kurdish fighters. He did not elaborate, and reports from the area did not indicate such a large number of casualties. One monitoring group said that at least 16 Kurds were reported to have been killed.

Erdogan on Thursday also warned the European Union not to call Turkey's incursion into Syria an "invasion." He threatened, as he has in the past, to "open the gates" and let Syrian refugees flood into Europe.

"The aim of Operation Peace Spring is to contribute to the territorial integrity and political union of Syria," Erdogan said, using the Turkish military's name for the offensive.

He also dismissed concerns that the mayhem of the incursion would risk allowing thousands of Islamic State militants detained by the Kurdish-led militia to escape.

"We will keep in jail the ones who should be kept in jail and send the other ones to their countries of origin, if those countries accept them," he said.

The Kurdish forces halted all operations against the Islamic State militants in order to focus on fighting Turkish troops, Kurdish and U.S. officials said. The Syrian Kurdish fighters, along with U.S. troops, have been involved in mopping-up operations against militant fighters in the desert after their territorial hold was toppled earlier this year.

Ankara says the Kurdish militia is linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, which has led an insurgency against Turkey for 35 years. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. The U.S. and other Western countries also deem the Kurdistan Workers' Party a terrorist group.

Turkey, a NATO member, considers its operations against the Kurdish militia in Syria a matter of survival, and it also insists that it won't tolerate the virtual self-rule that the Kurds have carved out in northern Syria along the border.

The Turkish assault aims to create a corridor of control along the length of the border -- a so-called safe zone -- clearing out the Kurdish fighters. Such a zone would end the Kurds' autonomy in the area and put much of their population under Turkish control. Ankara wants to settle 2 million Syrian refugees, mainly Arabs, in the zone.

SCENES OF MAYHEM

Turkey began its offensive Wednesday with airstrikes and artillery shelling, followed by ground troops later in the day.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, said the militia's fighters repelled the Turkish ground attacks. "No advance as of now," he tweeted Thursday.

But Maj. Youssef Hammoud, a spokesman for Turkish-backed opposition fighters in the operation, said they captured the village of Yabisa, near Tal Abyad. In a tweet, he called it "the first village to win freedom."

Turkey's state-run news agency says at least 11 villages were captured -- nine in Tel Abyad and two in Ras al-Ayn.

Clashes took place in the predominantly Kurdish border town of Ras al-Ayn, one of the few urban centers under the Kurdish administration, according to media activists and a war monitor. Syrian fighters backed by Turkey advanced from the eastern and western sides of the town, according to the North Press Agency, which operates in Kurdish-held areas, and the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Syrian residents Thursday described scenes of mayhem as civilians fled.

"I had to leave with only the clothes I had on me," said Mikael Mohammad, a clothing shop owner from Tel Abyad. Mohammad and his family left the town as soon as the bombardment started Wednesday evening. He said they slept outside in the countryside some 25 miles south of Tel Abyad.

"The shelling is barbaric and indiscriminate. We spent the night in the open air among scorpions and snakes," he said. "Everything I rebuilt in the last few years, I may have just lost again."

In Ras al-Ayn, 75 miles east of Tel Abyad, a man who identified himself only as Nawras out of concern for his safety, said residents suffered a night of intense shelling and that villagers fled when airstrikes resumed in the morning.

"People are still leaving Ras al-Ayn as we speak," said Nawras, an electrician. "I'm being told that the city is still being targeted and that we should not consider going back for now."

As the shelling intensified, cars packed with civilians crowded a bridge linking Syria and Iraq.

"When we came, there were about four lanes of cars on the road and [about a mile-long] queue of cars," said Murad Hassan, a Syrian Kurd from Qamishli.

The U.N. refugee agency said tens of thousands of people have fled their homes since Wednesday, while the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the figure at more than 60,000.

International aid agencies warned of an escalating humanitarian crisis. A statement was co-signed by 14 organizations, including Doctors of the World and Oxfam, saying an estimated 450,000 people live within 3 miles of the Turkish border "and are at risk if all sides do not exercise maximum restraint and prioritize the protection of civilians."

There already are more than 90,000 internally displaced people in the region, the statement said, with camps and detention centers holding tens of thousands of fighters with families.

NO U.N. STATEMENT

Trump's decision to pull U.S. troops out of the Syrian area marked a stark change in his position from last year, when he vowed to stand by the Kurds, saying they "fought with us" and "died with us." On Wednesday, Trump called Turkey's operation "a bad idea," but also said he didn't want the U.S. to be involved in "endless, senseless wars."

The U.N. Security Council failed to agree on a statement on Turkey's operation after a closed meeting. The five European council members who called the meeting -- the U.K., France, Germany, Belgium and Poland -- urged Ankara in a joint statement afterward "to cease the unilateral military action." They warned that "renewed armed hostilities in the northeast will further undermine the stability of the whole region, exacerbate civilian suffering and provoke further displacements."

President Emmanuel Macron of France called for Turkey to end the offensive "as quickly as possible."

"Today Turkey is forgetting that the international community's priority in Syria is the fight against Daesh and terrorism," he said, using another name for the Islamic State group, and adding that Turkey was risking a humanitarian crisis for "millions of people."

"This risk of helping Daesh rebuild a caliphate, and this humanitarian risk, is Turkey's sole responsibility before the international community," he said.

In Copenhagen, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was "absolutely essential" to de-escalate the conflict.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg avoided any direct criticism of Turkey's operation, but he urged Ankara to show "restraint," noting in Athens that the common enemy in the region is still the Islamic State.

The Syrian government has condemned Turkey's military incursion and vowed to repel it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also condemned the operation and warned of "ethnic cleansing" against the Kurds. He said Israel is prepared to extend humanitarian assistance to the "gallant Kurdish people."

Kurdish forces are holding more than 10,000 Islamic State members. Nearly 50 members are to be moved by today from Syria to Iraq, according to two Iraqi intelligence officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media. El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, two British militants believed to be part of a cell that beheaded hostages, were taken out of a detention center and moved into U.S. custody. It wasn't clear if they were part of the 50 prisoners being transferred to Iraq.

Information for this article was contributed by Lefteris Pitarakis, Mehmet Guzel, Suzan Fraser, Zeynep Bilginsoy, Edith M. Lederer, Qassim Abdul-Zahra and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press; by Carlotta Gall and Patrick Kingsley of The New York Times; and by Erin Cunningham, Kareem Fahim, Sarah Dadouch, Asser Khattab and Louisa Loveluck of The Washington Post.

Photo by AP/ISMAIL COSKUN

People hurry away from the sound of mortar fire Thursday in the Turkish border town of Akcakale. As Turkey pressed its assault on U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, Kurdish militia responded with a barrage of mortar fire in two Turkish provinces.

Photo by AP

Turkish-backed opposition fighters head toward the Syrian town of Tal Abyad from Akcakale, Turkey, on Thursday. A spokesman for the group said the village of Yabisa, near Tal Abyad, had been captured, making it “the first village to win freedom.”

