Homeless man arrested in stolen vehicle after fleeing from central Arkansas police, authorities say

A reportedly homeless man arrested Wednesday night is accused of fleeing from Hot Springs police in a stolen car, wrecking the car and later fighting with police and hospital personnel.

Timothy Fay Hallett, 21, was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. and charged with a felony count of theft by receiving over $5,000, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and misdemeanor counts of reckless driving, fleeing, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and having no driver's license.

Hallett, who also had a warrant for failure to appear, remained in custody Thursday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $6,750 and is set to appear today in Garland County District Court. He lists no prior felony history.

According to the probable cause affidavit, around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Officer 1st Class Randy Rodgers was advised by a dispatcher of a reckless driver eastbound on Airport Road in a white 2013 Chevrolet Equinox, valued at $15,000, which matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen earlier in the day from the 200 block of Spring Street.

The vehicle reportedly turned in the 300 block of Airport and headed back west still "driving erratic." Sgts. Kirk Zaner and LeeAnn Zaner were off duty in Kirk Zaner's unit when they spotted the Equinox at Airport and the King Expressway and confirmed the license plate returned to the one reported stolen.

They got behind the car which "sped up and failed to maintain its lane," crossing the centerline on the bridge, as Kirk Zaner activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop. The car continued at a high rate of speed, turning onto South Danna Road and traveling to the 300 block where the driver, later identified as Hallett, missed the curve and drove off the roadway.

The car hit several shrubs and knocked down a power line before coming to rest high-centered on a drainage curb. Rodgers and other officers arrived and took Hallett into custody. A purse also belonging to the car owner was located inside the vehicle containing debit and credit cards and ID. Her money and cellphone were not found.

Hallett was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs for treatment of injuries from the wreck and while at the hospital reportedly "screamed, yelled and cursed" at hospital staff "loud enough to be heard over the entire emergency room."

He allegedly kicked and hit staff members and after he was released and taken into custody he continued to fight with police, pulling away and kicking at officers, while being escorted to a police unit.

