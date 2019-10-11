• Michael Drejka, 49, a white Florida man who told detectives he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a parking lot dispute outside a Clearwater convenience store.

• Marjorie Nicole Cappello of Huntsville, Ala., a former nurse accused of using stolen supplies from a hospital where she worked to poison her husband with a fatal dose of insulin in 2018, has been indicted on a murder charge.

• Jephthe Francois, 19, faces 15 charges, including grand theft auto and animal cruelty, after reportedly stealing a car in Oakland Park, Fla., with a 13-year-old partially-paralyzed dog inside and then abandoning the vehicle, leaving the pet to die in the heat.

• Jason Nielsen, a police sergeant in Sandy, Utah, said cans of beer were strewn into the parking lot of a church of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a Salt Lake City suburb after a pickup ran a red light and crashed into a semitrailer hauling the brew, consumption of which the faith bans.

• Adam Woody, 38, a Springfield, Mo., criminal defense lawyer accused of paying a prisoner to lie on the witness stand in a murder case, was charged with perjury and two counts of tampering with a witness.

• Jay Silvernail, 53, an Oklahoma City attorney who claimed he acted in self-defense when he shot a man in the leg during an argument over a woman outside a nightclub, was convicted of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

• Kristine Young of Grand Rapids, Mich., held a box containing her daughter's cremains as she asked Jared Chance, 30, convicted of killing and dismembering 31-year-old Ashley Young, why he "threw her out like trash" during a court hearing where Chance was sentenced to at least 100 years in prison.

• Julius Tolbert, 47, of Boston was arrested in what police called a "cowardly" attack recorded on train station security video showing several men who "viciously assaulted and robbed" a 60-year-old man who uses a cane.

• Timothy Kepke, 27, and Noah Osborne, 22, were charged with unlawfully catching an alligator near Palm City, Fla., after a video on social media showed them provoking a small alligator into biting Kepke's arm and then pouring beer into the gator's mouth, Florida wildlife officers said.

