Child sex abuse investigation leads to discovery of 'skeletonized' corpse at southwest Arkansas residence, police say

TEXARKANA — An investigation into child sex abuse led to the discovery of a "skeletonized" corpse in a southwest Arkansas residence earlier this month, police said.

When Texarkana police went to arrest Tony Ken Hooker, 63, on a warrant for second-degree sexual assault of a child, they were asked by Adult Protective Services to assist in a welfare check on 40-year-old Christy Himes. The agency's staff told police that they had been unable for "some time" to conduct a face-to-face contact with Himes, who was intellectually disabled and had a history of seizures, Lt. Zachary White of the police department said Thursday.

Search warrant documents regarding the Oct. 3 search of Hooker's residence in the 1200 block of Martha Street list a "skeletonized body wrapped in a black garbage bag with duct tape and several blankets," among evidence collected by investigators. The warrant authorized searches of two adjacent residences on Martha Street which Hooker is believed to own.

White said that while investigators "firmly believe" the remains belong to Christy Himes, the department was still waiting for the results of DNA comparison to Himes' sister's DNA profile by the Arkansas State Crime Lab for definitive confirmation. Himes' sister was the longtime girlfriend of Hooker, according to authorities.

White said Hooker was deemed Himes' caretaker by Adult Protective Services and was receiving and cashing benefit checks on her behalf. When the agency's caseworkers attempted to make contact with Himes they were told that she was away visiting family "or given some other excuse as to why she wasn't available," White said.

White said that Himes' sister, who is not being identified because she has not been charged in the case, provided information to police at the time of the search that led them to believe Himes was deceased and that her remains were in the Martha Street residence.

Hooker was being held Friday afternoon in the Miller County jail with bail set at $40,000 in the child sexual abuse case. The mother of a 17-year-old girl reported Sept. 23 that her daughter accused Hooker of touching her inappropriately on multiple occasions when she was a 9- or 10-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Hooker is scheduled to appear in Miller County circuit court on the sexual assault charge later this month.