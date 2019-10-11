Is this the week the Crimson Tide get tested?

A couple of significant games highlight this weekend's football in the SEC.

A battle of undefeateds, Florida and LSU, will face off in Baton Rouge, and untested Alabama travels to College Station to take on the erratic Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tide did give up 31 points to Ole Miss in their last game, but 14 of those were in the fourth quarter when Nick Saban was getting playing time for his second and third team.

Went 4-2 last week, although it should have been 5-1. Going against Florida in The Swamp just isn't smart. Overall record is now 47-13 and here are this week's picks:

Arkansas at Kentucky

For the first time this season, Chad Morris will be putting all of his best players on the field to start the game. If the Razorbacks can build off the loss to Texas A&M -- arguably their best effort in the last two seasons -- they may be close to turning the corner. Keep in mind that the Aggies did not bring their A game. They rarely do for Arkansas, and look next to see who they are hosting tomorrow, so it would have been difficult not to think ahead a bit. The Wildcats are favored, and it is a big weekend there. Going out on a limb, Arkansas 27-24

Alabama at Texas A&M

Saban doesn't overlook anyone, especially anyone named Jimbo. Kyle Field will be rocking, and the Aggies will be out to try and contain Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is playing like the No. 1 pick in next summer's NFL Draft. The Tide need to establish a more proficient running attack. Little surprised that CBS picked this game instead of Florida at LSU. The Tide are favored by 17. Alabama 34-24

Florida at LSU

This game will crush the TV ratings of Arkansas at Kentucky. Most college football fans will be watching the mothership, ESPN, and not the SEC Network. Dan Mullen knows what it is like to play in Death Valley and won't be intimidated, but being fearless isn't always enough. The Tigers need to continue to fine tune their 17th-rated defense and keep on doing what the No. 2 offensive team is doing that allows them to average 571 yards per game. The Gators will need a bunch of turnovers. LSU 42-28

South Carolina at Georgia

The Bulldogs are 10th offensively and 13th defensively in all of college football. The Gamecocks, who have suffered from injuries, are 48th on offense and 68th on defense, rankings that aren't going to cut it tomorrow. Will Muschamp's former teammate at Georgia, Kirby Smart, will try not to run up the score. That might be his biggest chore of the game. Georgia 42-17

Ole Miss at Missouri

It's bad news for the Rebels because Kelly Bryant will be back at quarterback for the Tigers. The worse news for the Rebels is the Tigers defense, which is ranked second in the nation, allowing just 227.2 yards per game. This is the Rebels' seventh consecutive game without a break, and they still have to play Texas A&M next week before they get a weekend off. Missouri 35-21

Mississippi Stateat Tennessee

Both teams are coming off a bad loss, although the Bulldogs had an extra week to prepare for this game. That's probably a good thing for the Bulldogs after getting their behinds kicked by Auburn 56-23. Last week, Tennessee was thumped by Georgia 43-14. The Vols may be improving since there was no where to go but up. Mississippi State 35-28

UNLV at Vanderbilt

To put it simply: If the Commodores can't beat the Running Rebels, they need to resign from the SEC and petition the Sun Belt for membership. Vanderbilt 35-17

