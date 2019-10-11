Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles/Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Jury awards $5.2M in Walmart disability discrimination case

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:48 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption A Walmart logo is attached to the outside of a Walmart store, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Walpole, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

MADISON, Wis. — A jury has awarded a former Wisconsin Walmart employee $5.2 million in a disability discrimination case.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the jury determined that Walmart violated federal law when it refused to accommodate the man's disabilities.

The man has a developmental disability and is deaf and visually impaired. He worked as a cart pusher at a Walmart in Beloit for 16 years before a new manager started at the store in 2015.

The EEOC says the new manager made the employee resubmit medical paperwork to keep his accommodations. When the employee requested continued assistance from a job coach, the EEOC alleges he was effectively terminated.

A Walmart spokesman says the Bentonville retailer does not believe the verdict is supported by evidence and is weighing its options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT