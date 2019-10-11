Lee named UALR's new athletic director

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Friday morning announced that George Lee has been named the school’s new athletic director. Lee had previously served as the Trojans’ senior associate athletic director and chief financial officer.

The news comes a little more than two months after former Athletic Director Chasse Conque announced he was departing after a 4.5-year stint for the same position at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Lee officially takes over as the Trojans’ athletic director on Nov. 1.

“We have an outstanding program of coaches and staff who will help me continue to move UA Little Rock athletics forward," Lee said in a statement released by the school. "Our student athletes are talented not only in their respective sports but also in the classroom. Last year our athletes’ GPA average was one of the highest percentages in program history.”

UALR Chancellor Christy Drale, who was appointed to the position last month by UA System President Donald R. Bobbitt after former Chancellor Andrew Rogerson stepped down, noted that this is a “two-year appointment” for Lee.

“George Lee’s experience with our Trojan athletics program, along with his thorough understanding of every aspect of NCAA Division I collegiate athletics, make him highly qualified for the position," Drale said in a statement. "He is well respected by his colleagues and is dedicated to the success of our student athletes. This two-year appointment will give us the opportunity to review and strengthen our program under the leadership of someone who knows the program well, understands our mission and has critical institutional insight.”

Lee, who graduated from UALR in 1987, has worked in the school’s athletic department for 23 years. His wife is UALR’s Vice Chancellor of University Affairs, Joni Lee.