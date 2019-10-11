Man on tracks struck by train in south Arkansas

A Magnolia man who was reportedly lying on the tracks was struck by a train early Friday morning in McNeil.

Identified as Reginald Renaldo Harper by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the agency stated in a news release Friday that the department at 12:59 a.m. was dispatched to the intersection of Oak Street and the Union Pacific Railroad in McNeil after deputies received word that a man had been struck by a train at that location.

Details as to why Harper was lying on the tracks are limited, but the victim’s body was sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab to, according to CCSO, to gather further information.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe. “We’re going to find out if he was alive when he laid down on the tracks or not.”