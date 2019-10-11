Patriots (6-0) rout blundering Giants

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure in the first half against the New York Giants on Thursday in Foxborough, Mass. Brady, who threw for 334 yards, moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list as the Patriots won 35-14.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady had two touchdown runs and moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL's all-time passing yards list as the New England Patriots pulled away for a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday night.

The reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots also returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and forced four turnovers, including a fumble return for a score, to move to 6-0 for the first time since time since 2015.

Brady finished 31 of 41 for 334 yards and an interception. Julian Edelman had his second consecutive 100-yard receiving game, catching nine passes for 113 yards. Giants rookie Daniel Jones had 3 interceptions on the night, finishing 15 of 31 for 161 yards.

New England has now won 19 consecutive games against a first or second-year quarterback, the longest streak in NFL history.

Despite struggling to move the ball for most of the game, New York (2-4) had the ball trailing 21-14 with 8:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Jones completed a pass to running back Jon HIlliman, who was hit in the backfield by Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, forcing a fumble. Kyle Van Noy recovered, sprinted 22 yards and stretched the ball to the pylon for the touchdown .

It was part of an error-filled game by both offenses, who entered the night dealing with key injuries

The Giants were missing three of their top playmakers. Running back Saquon Barkley sat a third consecutive game because of a sprained right ankle, tight end and leading receiver Evan Engram was inactive with a knee injury and receiver Sterling Shepard was in the concussion protocol. Barkley's backup Wayne Gallman also sat with a concussion.

The Patriots played without running back Rex Burkhead, who missed his second consecutive game with a foot injury. Receiver Phillip Dorsett was inactive, also with an injured foot.

As a result, both teams had issues executing and hanging onto the ball.

Jones was confused at times by the Patriots' coverages, contributing to his turnovers. And Brady, in addition to his interception, had a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Patriots moved swiftly on the opening drive, getting to the Giants 19. But Sony Michel was stopped for no gain on fourth and 1.

New England took over in Giants territory for its third possession after Stephon Gilmore deflected a pass by Jones that was intercepted by John Simon. The Patriots gave the ball right back on the first play after the changeover when Janoris Jenkins picked off Brady's pass intended for Edelman.

New England broke the stalemate late in the first quarter when Riley Dixon's punt from the 6-yard line was blocked by Brandon Bolden and scooped up by Chase Winovich, who ran it in for the touchdown.

The Patriots then got the game's first offensive score on their sixth touch of the night when Bolden capped a five-play, 20-yard drive with a 1-yard run.

New York 0 14 0 0 -- 14

New England 7 14 0 14 -- 35

First Quarter

NE--Winovich 6 blocked punt return (Nugent kick), 1:41.

Second Quarter

NE--Bolden 1 run (Nugent kick), 7:11.

NYG--Tate 64 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 6:05.

NYG--Golden 42 fumble return (Rosas kick), 4:38.

NE--Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), :36.

Fourth Quarter

NE--Van Noy 22 fumble return (Nugent kick), 8:33.

NE--Brady 1 run (Nugent kick), 3:49.

Attendance--65,878.

NYG NE

First downs 10 27

Total Net Yards 213 427

Rushes-yards 16-52 34-114

Passing 161 313

Punt Returns 0-0 1-10

Kickoff Returns 2-53 1-28

Interceptions Ret. 1-62 3-33

Comp-Att-Int 15-31-3 31-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost 1-0 3-21

Punts 6-32.7 3-40.7

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1

Penalties-Yards 5-40 3-20

Time of Possession 20:24 39:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING--New York, Hilliman 11-38, D.Jones 2-8, Penny 3-6. New England, Michel 22-86, Bolden 3-23, Brady 7-6, White 2-(minus 1).

PASSING--New York, D.Jones 15-31-3-161. New England, Brady 31-41-1-334.

RECEIVING--New York, Tate 6-102, Slayton 3-32, Ellison 3-30, Hilliman 2-(minus 3), Penny 1-0. New England, Edelman 9-113, White 9-46, Meyers 4-54, Olszewski 2-34, Izzo 2-31, Michel 2-27, Bolden 2-22, Gordon 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS--New England, Nugent 40.

