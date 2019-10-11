PB man dies after train strikes truck

A Pine Bluff man was killed Wednesday morning after his truck was struck by a train near Grady, a Jefferson County sheriff's office spokeswoman said.
Jefferson County deputies responded at 8:28 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Klie Road, where 55-year-old Eugene Lazelle Fletcher died after his yellow truck was struck by an oncoming train, spokeswoman Alicia Dorn said.
The railway is operated by Union Pacific Railroad, which Dorn said may have video of the crash.
A heavy fog obscured the area when deputies arrived, but Dorn said it was not yet clear whether the fog played any part in the crash.
