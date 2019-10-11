BASKETBALL

Trojans' DeGray receives SBC honor

University of Arkansas at Little Rock forward Ronjanae DeGray, a two-time first team all-conference honoree, was named the Sun Belt Conference's 2018-19 Athlete of the Year on Monday as part of the league's annual honors celebration event in New Orleans.

The Sun Belt Athlete of the Year award, which annually recognizes one female and one male student-athlete, is the highest individual honor given and based on athletic performance, academic success, outstanding leadership and character.

DeGray is the third female student-athlete from UALR to earn the honor and fifth overall, joining Rashad Jones-Jennings (2006-07), Chastity Reed (2010-11), Solomon Bozeman (2010-11) and Edina Begic (2014-15).

DeGray led UALR to a share of the 2018-19 Sun Belt regular-season title and conference tournament title and averaged a team-leading 14.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. DeGray capped her career as a member of the school's 1,000-point club (1,234 points) and all-time leader in field goal percentage (.485) and free throw percentage (.775).

"I am very proud of the accomplishments Ronjanae has earned and this is certainly a great accomplishment for her and her team," Trojans' women's Coach Joe Foley said. "Ronjanae stood out as an enthusiastic, goal-oriented basketball player who was dedicated to the game and always remained very positive."

In her four years playing for the Trojans, the Odessa, Texas, native was a part of four postseason tournament appearances, including two in the NCAA Tournament and two more in the WNIT.

Steven Fisk, a golfer at Georgia Southern, was honored as the conference's male athlete of the year after finishing his collegiate career at the NCAA runner-up.

UCA picked to finish fifth in Southland

The University of Central Arkansas Bears were picked to finish fifth in the Southland Conference preseason men's basketball poll released Thursday by the league office.

The Bears return four of their top five scorers from last season.

UCA picked up four first-place votes. New Orleans received 13 first-place votes and was selected as the conference favorite. Defending champion Sam Houston State was picked to finish second.

MEN'S SOCCER

Rogers State shuts out Harding

Midfielder Jake Simpson scored three goals in leading No. 25 Rogers State to a 6-0 victory over Harding on Thursday afternoon in a Great American Conference game in Claremore, Okla.

Rogers State (7-2-1, 4-2 GAC) remained unbeaten at home. Harding (5-3-1, 4-2) trailed 4-0 at the half.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Razorbacks roll in Baton Rouge

Arkansas claimed its largest margin of victory against LSU on Thursday night with a 4-0 victory over the Tigers in Baton Rouge.

The No. 13 Razorbacks (10-2-1, 4-1-0) took eight minutes to score their first goal. Stefani Doyle took an assist from Taylor Malham for the 1-0 lead. In the 41st minute Anna Podojil redirected a shot by Nayeli Perez for a 2-0 Arkansas advantage.

In the second half, Brooke Pirkle scored in the 57th minute and Reagan Swindall scored on a header in the 84th minute.

Bisons fall in GAC road game

Brenna McGuirk scored twice in the first 13 minutes and finished with three goals as Southwestern Oklahoma State defeated Harding 6-0 in a Great American Conference game in Weatherford, Okla.

Harding (3-6-1, 2-2-0) trailed 3-0 at the half. Southwestern Oklahoma State (5-3-1, 2-0-1) also picked up two goals from Sandra Nabweteme.

