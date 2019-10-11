Trump hits Bidens at Minnesota rally

President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a campaign rally at the Target Center, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

MINNEAPOLIS -- President Donald Trump held a rally in Minneapolis on Thursday night, his first since House Democrats opened an impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine.

The inquiry was provoked by his call for Ukraine and then China to assist in investigating former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, whom he has accused of trading on the vice presidency for financial gain.

"The Bidens got rich, and that is substantiated, while America got robbed," Trump said.

The rally served as a proving ground for the president as he tries to use the impeachment inquiry to energize supporters for his 2020 campaign by casting himself -- and his supporters -- as victims of Democrats in the Washington swamp.

"They want to erase your vote like it never existed," Trump said. "They want to erase your voice and they want to erase your future."

He added, "The Democrats' brazen attempt to overthrow our government will produce a backlash at the ballot box the likes of which they have never ever seen before in the history of this country."

The rally, scheduled before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced the impeachment investigation, came at a pivotal moment for Trump. His campaign strategy is focused on motivating his core supporters, rather than trying to win over undecided voters.

Trump has lashed out in tweets and public statements at Democrats, the media and even some Republicans as impeachment has dominated the national headlines. He has claimed that he is the victim of a "coup" and accused Democrats of trying to undo the 2016 election.

Thursday's rally drew thousands of supporters as well as protesters outside. Trump was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who had a separate schedule of appearances in the state Trump is trying to tip his way next year.

Pence told the crowd that Democrats have spent the past three years trying to "overturn" the 2016 result. "Now, Minnesota, it's our time to fight for him," he said.

Trump fell about 45,000 votes short of beating Democrat Hillary Clinton statewide in 2016.

"We are going to win this state," Trump said Thursday.

Attacks on the "socialist" wing of the Democratic Party are the heart of Trump's plan to hold on to the Rust Belt and become the first Republican presidential candidate to carry Minnesota since Richard Nixon in 1972.

But the state has additional significance as the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, the Somali-American lawmaker whom Trump often holds up as a symbol of the liberal shift in her party.

"She is a disgrace to our country and she is one of the big reasons that I'm going to win and the Republican Party is going to win Minnesota," he said of Omar at the rally.

As he left the White House on Thursday, Trump suggested that the size of the crowd awaiting him at the Minneapolis arena is a sign that he will win the state in 2020. He said 80,000 people had requested tickets for the 20,000-seat venue.

Protesters converged on the arena hours before Trump's appearance. Many chanted "Lock him up! Lock him up! Lock him up!" Some clutched helium-filled balloons depicting Trump as a baby, similar to the Baby Trump balloon that flew above a nearby building.

Inside the arena, Lori Glass, a longtime Republican, dismissed the talking of impeachment.

"He's done so much for the country," she said, citing the economy as Trump's top accomplishment. Democrats are pressing for impeachment because "they don't have a good candidate," she said.

Trump has planned a rally for today in Louisiana against Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Aides said Trump is not endorsing one of the two GOP candidates in the race before Saturday's election to maximize the chances that Edwards falls below the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

Next week Trump is set to hold a rally in Dallas, a GOP stronghold in a state that has grown more competitive for Democrats in recent cycles.

Information for this article was contributed by Doug Glass and Kathleen Hennessey of The Associated Press.

