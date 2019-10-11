UAM QB solid as a freshman

There have been notable performances from newcomers during the first five weeks of Great American Conference football season, but nothing like the bolt of productivity that hit the ground running and throwing in Monticello on Saturday night.

True freshman quarterback Demilon Brown, 6-2, 190 pounds, didn't come out of nowhere to lead the University of Arkansas-Monticello to a 49-46 victory over East Central (Okla.) at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium.

Brown arrived on campus in late July after an under-the-radar career at Class 3A Rivercrest, where he led the Colts to a state championship with an MVP performance in 2017 and an 11-2 season in 2018.

But Brown (18-30 passing, 258, 2 TDs, 1 interception 15-155 rushing, 3 TDs) introduced himself to the GAC in full stride, arm cocked against the Tigers.

"He's a dynamic player," UAM Coach Hud Jackson said, acknowledging Brown's GAC co-offensive player of the week honors. "It's an exciting deal."

Jackson said any publicity that spotlights the UAM program is good, but as talented as Brown appeared Saturday, he wants to temper expectations.

"We need to pump the brakes just a little," he said.

Jackson has been sold on Brown since he earned MVP honors in the Class 3A state championship game in 2017.

Jackson, in fact, offered Brown a scholarship after the game, with the caveat being he would get a chance to play quarterback at UAM.

"He wanted the opportunity to play quarterback and we were able to give it to him," Jackson said.

Brown provided a further glimpse of his talent when earning MVP honors in the Arkansas Coaches Association East-West All-Star game in Conway on June 22.

Brown passed for 136 yards and rushed for 105 more, and Jackson said he thinks that game, bypassed by many college signees for fear of injury, was an important validation for Brown.

"He's a very humble kid," Jackson said.

So humble that Brown barely acknowledged his performance Saturday, pointing to his veteran teammates -- tight end DeAndre Washington (4-197 receiving, 2 TDs), and wide receiver CJ Parham (3-45) -- as keys to his success in the passing game.

"My job is to get them the ball in space and let them go to work," Brown said.

Our bad

Ouachita Baptist beat Southeastern Oklahoma State 27-14 last week in Arkadelphia, but there was one sequence midway in the second quarter that will serve as motivation to the Tigers as they head into Saturday's game at East Central (Okla.) and the second half of their schedule.

OBU often and effectively uses junior fullback Brockton Brown in a Wildcat formation near the goal line, but Brown got stuffed twice -- on third and inches and again on fourth and inches near the end of a 17-play, 80-yard drive that netted nothing in a 14-7 game.

Head Coach Todd Knight said it was on him, because the Tigers should have accepted a field goal at the point.

"My fault," Knight said.

Brown, who has 26 career touchdowns, was pointing at himself.

"I just didn't care of my job," Brown said. "It's my responsibility to punch it in. That's what my team relies on me for. It won't happen again."

OBU's offensive line coach Brett Shockley said there is no way Brown should get stuffed on consecutive plays.

"It's completely on me right there," Shockley said. "I've got to do a better job, get us a better scheme right there."

QB on point

Ouachita Baptist sophomore quarterback Brayden Brazeal (81-102 passing, 8 TDs, 0 INTs) leads the Great American Conference and Division II in completion percentage (79.4) and is sixth nationally in passing efficiency.

Brazeal, who threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Allie Freeman on a hitch-and-go down the right sideline last week, bristles at the suggestion that his percentages are inflated by a predominance of short passes, including shuttle passes to Freeman, in OBU's attack.

"I don't listen to what anybody says," Brazeal said, talking about those critics outside the program. "I do what I have do to win games. And that right there [pass to. Freeman] was what we needed to help us win."

Tied at 5

It's not easy moving up in Division II Top 25 polls -- American Football Coaches Association and d2football.com -- as evidenced by Ouachita Baptist, coming off a 12-1 season, starting the season at No. 6 in the AFCA rankings and staying right there for the first four weeks.

This week, OBU (5-0) moved up to a tie for fifth in the coaches poll, alongside Notre Dame (Ohio) and remain at No. 4, where it started in the media poll.

Harding, the only other GAC team in the rankings, is No. 22 in the AFCA and 16th in the media poll.

The Tigers haven't earned many style points entering Saturday's matchup at East Central (1-4) in Ada, Okla., including last week's victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State during which OBU was outgained 454-360.

"We're just not firing on all cylinders yet," OBU junior fullback Brockton Brown said. "But we're excited about 5-0 and we're looking forward to the rest of the season. We're going to come back [this] week and we're going to do what we do -- win football games."

Stats and facts

All six Arkansas teams travel to Oklahoma this week after all six Oklahoma teams played in Arkansas last week in the Great American Conference. Arkansas teams won 5 of 6 games, and have a 12-2 record after 14 meetings thus far this season. Arkansas won 27 of 36 games last season, giving Arkansas a 39-11 edge since the start of 2018. ... Oklahoma Baptist (3-2) is the only Oklahoma team in the GAC with a winning record. Arkansas Tech (0-5) is the only winless team in the GAC and the only team on the Arkansas side with a losing record. ... East Central (Okla.) redshirt sophomore Ontario Douglas (113-745 rushing, 11 TDs) leads the GAC in rushing. ... Southern Arkansas redshirt freshman KorDavion Washington (69-460, 4 TDs) is a distant second. ... Oklahoma Baptist junior quarterback Preston Haire (124-199 passing, 1,373, 14 TDs) holds a slight edge over Henderson State's Richard Stammetti (108-173, 1,337, 9 TDs) in passing yardage. ... Ouachita's Allie Freeman (49-545 receiving, 4 TDs) leads the GAC in receptions and ranks No. 2 in the nation.

