Wildcats keeping quiet on QB status

Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden, Jr. (1) returns a punt during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. Mississippi State won 28-13. (AP Photo/Kelly Donoho)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kentucky wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. will take Wildcat snaps on Saturday against the University of Arkansas.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) have known that throughout their two weeks of preparation for the 6:30 p.m. kickoff against the Wildcats (2-3, 0-2).

Just how many reps Bowden will play quarterback is the great unknown for the Arkansas defense.

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops has played coy all week as to the health status of junior Sawyer Smith, who has been dealing with shoulder, wrist and ankle injuries after replacing injured returning starter Terry Wilson at quarterback in a Week 2 victory over Eastern Michigan.

"I'm not getting into that," Stoops said on Wednesday's SEC teleconference. "I'm leaving that alone the rest of the week.

"All our quarterbacks were out there Monday and Tuesday and will be out there today, and I'm not going to get into much more detail than that. ... I could go on and on and talk how healthy he is or not healthy, whatever. I'm not getting into it all."

So the Razorbacks' guessing game goes on.

Bowden's versatility was on display in the Wildcats' 24-7 loss at South Carolina two weeks ago. He completed 3 of 4 passes for 39 yards, rushed for 44 yards on 6 carries and caught 3 passes for 18 yards. The 6-1, 206-pound junior leads the SEC and ranks 14th nationally with 140 all-purpose yards per game.

With two weeks to add dimensions to its Wildcat schemes, Kentucky could further unleash Bowden against the Hogs.

"We're prepared for different scenarios," Arkansas Coach Chad Morris said. "With where they've been this year with their quarterback situation and the injuries that they've had, obviously putting Lynn in there is going to add a whole new dynamic. It's going to pull one of their best weapons at wide receiver into a quarterback where he's touching the ball every play.

"I anticipate him playing some quarterback. How much I don't know. And I think Sawyer is going to play as well and it be just a mixup. It's whoever gets a hot hand, they're probably going to stay with it."

Arkansas defensive coordinator John Chavis touted Bowden's speed and agility.

"There's no question about it, and he's not the only one," Chavis said. "The fact he can line up in the Wildcat and run the football. The fact he can be out at receiver, and you can have a tailback in the Wildcat handing the ball to him. They've got a lot of ways of getting the ball to him. Certainly he's dynamic with the ball in his hands."

Arkansas defensive tackle McTelvin Agim noted Bowden played quarterback in high school.

"So I've been watching him," Agim said. "He's been an electric player. ... I'm excited to play against him."

Defensive end Jamario Bell said the Razorbacks have spent practice time preparing for both Bowden and Smith at quarterback.

"One period we'll come in and we'll work on one guy," Bell said. "The next period we'll come in and we'll work on the other one, so we're just preparing for both guys."

Arkansas transfer tailback Trelon Smith is among the scout teamers playing the role of Bowden this week.

"He's doing a very good job for us on the scout team," Bell said. "I mean, he's going to have a very good career here too later on."

The Wildcats have used three tailbacks, with Asim Rose (66 carries, 330 yards, 2 TD), Kavoisey Smoke (46-283, 3) and Chris Rodriguez (11-99, 1) splitting time. Rose had a 105-yard effort at Mississippi State on 9 carries, while Smoke ran for 78-plus yards in each of the first three games.

Kentucky's most dynamic pass catcher after Bowden, who caught seven balls for 129 yards at Mississippi State, is Ahmad Wagner. The 6-5 senior is averaging 20.7 yards per catch, with 12 receptions for 248 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"He does a lot of good things, but the best thing he does is when you get him in a situation where it's a 50-50 ball, he's got great hands and can go up and get it," Chavis said.

"Kentucky wide outs, they're pretty decent," Arkansas cornerback Montaric Brown said. "Pretty tall, can catch the ball, like any other SEC receivers."

The Arkansas defense has increased its takeaway tendencies this year, tying for 24th with 10 turnovers gained on five interceptions and five fumble recoveries, and they lead the nation with three fumble returns for touchdowns.

However, their overall numbers could use a boost. The Razorbacks are No. 75 in total defense, allowing 396.2 yards per game. They rank 85th against the run (144.4 ypg), 96th against the pass (251.8 ypg) and 75th in scoring (28.0 ppg).

"We want to get better, and we need to get better," Chavis said. "It's a situation where, you've heard this statement before, nothing stays the same. You get better or you're going to get worse, and that's a fact."

Chavis pointed out one area of focus for the young defensive unit during the open date last week.

"When I start talking about fundamentals that's players understanding eye discipline, where their eyes need to be, what they need to be looking at and what they need to see," Chavis said."All those areas when you're playing with a young football team that you can get better."

Sports on 10/11/2019