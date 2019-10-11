GOLF

Cook, Gooch share lead

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) and Talor Gooch shot 8-under-par 64s Thursday to take the lead after the first round of the Houston Open in Humble, Texas. Cook, who tied for 11th as a Monday qualifier in 2015 when the tournament was played the week before the Masters — its calendar slot until 2018 — shot a career-best 29 on the front side. The 28-year-old golfer from Arkansas returned to the clubhouse having hit every one of the 18 greens in regulation, another career first. “It’s definitely nice to get out and have a great round in the first round,” Cook said, before expressing frustration with his recent missed cuts lately because of “iffy ball-striking” on his part and far too many low scores around him. “A few of [the missed cuts] were by one shot. Last week [the cut in Las Vegas] went to 5-under. I wasn’t expecting that.” The PGA Tour returned to the Houston area after an 18-month hiatus without much star power — the highest-ranked player in the field for the season’s fifth fall start was Sweden’s Henrik Stenson at No. 37 — but plenty of good play. There were 13 players under par by at least five shots. Gooch matched Cook stroke for stroke and tied the low round of his career with a career-best 10 birdies, and he also saved one of his pars with a career-long putt of more than 63 feet. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) fired a 1-under 71 and is tied for 56th place. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) and Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks).

Pulkkanen out front in Rome

Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland matched his career-best score on the European Tour with a 7-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead Thursday after the first round of the Italian Open in Rome. Pulkkanen, who graduated from the European Challenge Tour last season, sunk seven birdies and didn’t have any bogeys at the Olgiata Golf club. Rory Sabbatini, the South African-born player who began representing Slovakia this year, had an eagle on the par-5 17th and was in second place.

BASEBALL

Padres pitcher arrested

Police arrested San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix after he was accused of breaking into a suburban Phoenix home through a doggie door and was shot with a Taser by the homeowner. Nix, who is facing two counts of criminal trespassing, was released this week from the Maricopa County jail on $100 bond. Charging documents indicate the 23-year-old Nix was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs during Sunday’s incident. Police say Nix tried to crawl through the doggie door of a Peoria home shortly before 4 a.m. The homeowner discovered Nix and kicked him in the face. According to the complaint, Thomas Cosgrove, a minor league pitcher for the Padres, was there and pulled Nix out of the door. The homeowner fired his Taser, hitting Nix in the back. The documents indicate Nix told responding officers he thought he was entering his house. But he would not elaborate when asked why he tried to go inside when his own house has no doggie door.

BOXING

Spence injured in car crash

Welterweight boxing champion Errol Spence crashed a speeding Ferrari in Dallas early Thursday and was badly injured but is expected to survive, police said. The crash happened just before 3 a.m., when Spence’s Ferrari crossed a median into oncoming traffic and flipped over several times, ejecting Spence, who was taken to a hospital and placed in the intensive care unit. “Spence is awake and responding and his condition is listed as stable. He did not sustain any broken bones or fractures but has some facial lacerations. He is expected to make a full recovery,” the Spence family said in a statement Thursday evening. Last month, the 2012 U.S. Olympian added the WBC welterweight title to his IBF strap with a thrilling split-decision victory over Shawn Porter in Los Angeles. With his rangy athleticism and virtuosic skill, Spence, who is 26-0 with 21 knockouts, has captured fans with a series of crisp victories in recent years. He won the IBF title in 2017 by stopping Kell Brook in England, and he defended it three times, culminating in a one-sided thrashing of undersized Mikey Garcia in March.

TENNIS

Federer advances in Shangha i

Roger Federer saved five set points in the first set as he scrambled to a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over 13th-seeded David Goffin on Thursday and advanced to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals. Second-seeded Federer holds a 10-1 winning record against Goffin, including all three matches they’ve played this year. Federer will play fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany today in the quarterfinals. Zverev beat Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-0, 7-6 (4) in the last match of the night. The German served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but couldn’t nail down the victory until the tiebreaker. Earlier, John Isner served his 1,000th ace of the season but it wasn’t enough to stop defending champion Novak Djokovic from advancing with a 7-5, 6-3 victory. Isner’s nine aces against Djokovic took him to 1,007 for the year.

Osaka giving up U.S. citizenship

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said she intends to represent Japan at next year’s Tokyo Olympics. The Olympic Channel said Osaka, who plays under a Japanese flag in WTA events and in the Fed Cup, has told national broadcaster NHK that she has started proceedings to choose Japanese citizenship. Osaka holds dual nationality with Japan and the United States. She was born to a mother from Japan and a father from Haiti. She turns 22 on Wednesday, the age at which Japanese law obliges dual-nationality citizens to choose one.

BASEBALL

Phillies fire Kapler after two seasons

PHILADELPHIA — Gabe Kapler took the fall for the Philadelphia Phillies.

He was fired Thursday, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival.

Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver following its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81, its first nonlosing season since 2012.

“Several years ago, I promised our loyal fans that I would do everything in my power to bring a world championship team to our city. I will never waver from that commitment,” Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

“I have decided that some changes are necessary to achieve our ultimate objective. Consequently, we will replace our manager. I am indebted to Gabe for the steadfast effort, energy and enthusiasm that he brought to our club, and we are unquestionably a better team and organization as a result of his contributions.”

The team also announced pitching coach Chris Young, head athletic trainer Scott Sheridan and assistant athletic trainer Chris Mudd will not return.

The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.

The Phillies are the eighth team changing managers among the 20 that failed to reach the postseason. San Francisco’s Bruce Bochy and Kansas City’s Ned Yost retired. San Diego’s Andy Green, Pittsburgh’s Clint Hurdle, the New York Mets’ Mickey Callaway and the Los Angeles Angels’ Brad Ausmus were fired. The Chicago Cubs and Joe Maddon jointly said he would leave.