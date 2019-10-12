4-star lineman reopens recruiting after Kentucky loss

Arkansas' lone offensive line commitment, Ty’Kieast Crawford, reopened his recruitment shortly after the Razorbacks' 24-20 loss to Kentucky on Saturday.

Crawford, 6-7, 323 pounds, of Carthage, Texas, committed to Arkansas over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Florida State, Southern Cal, Colorado, Texas A&M and others on April 14.

He made his official visit to Fayetteville in April. He stated plans to officially visit other teams, including LSU, Texas A&M and West Virginia, in late September.

ESPN rates Crawford a four-star prospect, the No. 24 offensive tackle and No. 185 overall prospect in the nation for the 2020 class.

Cornerback Jamie Vance reopened his recruiting one day after Arkansas' loss to San Jose State. He had been committed to the Razorbacks since February.

Arkansas now has 14 commitments in the class of 2020.