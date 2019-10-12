BENTONVILLE WEST 35, ROGERS 21

ROGERS -- Nick Whitlatch rushed for 130 yards on 8 carries with 3 touchdowns to help Bentonville West defeat Rogers at Whitey Smith Stadium.

Bentonville West 35, Rogers High 21 West^14^21^0^0^—^35 Rogers^0^0^7^21^—^21 First Quarter West-Whitlatch 34 run (Travis kick), 1:54. West Whitlatch 66 run (Travis kick), 0:40.2 Second Quarter West-Schmitt 37 pass from McDonald (Travis kick), 10:01. West-Higson 9 run (Travis kick), 7:11. West-Whitlatch 7 run (Travis kick), 0:10.2. Third Quarter Rog-Rendon 7 run (Mora kick), 4:10. Fourth Quarter Rog-Ross 13 from Loyd (Mora kick), 8:34. Rog-Ross 5 from Loyd (Mora kick), 0:32.4.

The Wolverines (4-2, 3-0 7A-West) rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead.

The Wolverines defense held Rogers without a first down on four consecutive possessions to roll up a 28-0 lead. Quarterback Dalton McDonald connected with senior Nolan Schmitt. He made one defender miss and went down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown to complete a four-play, 52-yard drive.

Rogers (0-6, 0-3) scored all its points in the second half. Quarterback Hunter Loyd connected with Mason Ross for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including one with less than a minute to play.

