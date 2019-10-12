Bryant's starters finish night's work in first half

The Bryant Hornets' rout was underway early and complete by halftime.

Consequently, Bryant Coach Buck James handed the last two quarters to his reserves in his team's 55-14 victory over Little Rock Central at Quigley Stadium in Little Rock on Friday night.

A pass from Central junior quarterback Lawson Gunn was intercepted by senior defensive lineman Kyle Green on the game's first play from scrimmage. Green's 24-yard return gave Bryant its first of eight touchdowns.

Central's second offensive series was stopped on downs after four plays, and Bryant's lead was 14-0 on senior running back Ahmad Adams' 15-yard touchdown run with 9:46 left in the first quarter.

"Kyle's score really changed the whole complexion of the game," James said. "You could tell it was a big turn for us, and then we got the ball right back and scored. We just had some good things happen to us really early."

Two minutes later, a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Austin Ledbetter to junior tight end Hayden Schrader gave Bryant (6-0, 3-0 7A-Central) a 20-0 lead.

Adams scored on touchdown runs of 9 and 35 yards, the latter on the final play of the first quarter, to put Bryant's lead at 34-0.

"We got the breaks," James said. "It's tough for their kids when that kind of thing happens."

"I've seen us have adversity and not go down that road of not making plays series after series," Little Rock Central Coach Kent Laster said. "We've got to keep working on that, but that's a good team. That's the No. 1 team in the state for a reason."

A 31-yard run by junior receiver Tanner Anderson gave Bryant a 41-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Ledbetter threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Joseph Young late in the second quarter to give Bryant a 48-0 halftime lead.

Ledbetter completed 14 0f 22 passes for 271 yards and 2 touchdowns, all in the first half. Adams carried 5 times for 70 yards and 3 touchdowns.

"They are a great team," Laster said. "They have great athletes. They have great kids who are going to go on and play college ball and all that good stuff, but we're going to go back to the drawing board and we'll get better."

Central (4-2, 1-2) scored second-half touchdowns on passes of 10 yards from Gunn to senior receiver T.J. Pennington, and 5 yards to senior tight end Davis Hawkins on the game's final play.

Bryant scored early in the fourth quarter on a 15-yard run by junior running back Xavier Foote.

Central junior running back Sam Franklin led all rushers with 128 yards on 20 carries. Gunn completed 10 of 19 passes for 55 yards and 2 touchdowns.

"I'm ecstatic," James said. "I think we played a really good football team, but I really liked the way we played. I like the intensity we played with and the urgency. Our kids were ready to play, and that's what you've got to do in big games."

