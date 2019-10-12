Containing QB a key to Longhorns' chances

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts is one of the few people who won't make a big deal about today's showdown with Texas.

This whole big game business is nothing new to Hurts. As Alabama's quarterback, he played in three national championship games and the annual Iron Bowl against Auburn. The graduate transfer sees today's opponent as simply the next one.

"It's all external factors," he said. "Nobody's going to change the way I think about something, what I tell my teammates or how we're going to approach it. We're going to continue to approach it by trying to go 1-0 every week."

Everyone else is fired up over a game that will affect the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races. The sixth-ranked Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) and 11th-ranked Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) probably can't afford a loss in Dallas if they want a shot at a national title.

Without the added stakes, this is a game that always gets circled on the calendar.

"I am not one to downplay a rivalry game," Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said. "To ignore the implications, I think, is naive as a coach and is make-believe. I also will say that my thrill in terms of a Saturday is not limited to rivalry games, either. But I have a great appreciation for the opponent, what it means to this university."

Hurts leads all quarterbacks nationally with 99.8 yards rushing per game. Texas defensive back B.J. Foster said keys to stopping Oklahoma include forcing Hurts to throw -- and getting a lick on him when he tries to run.

"From what I've seen, he doesn't like to slide, so he's going to engage contact with you," Foster said. "He's not dumb. He's going to have to slide, or it's not going to be good for him."

Oklahoma averages 288.4 yards rushing per game, while Texas allows just 116.8.

"We're sound on the run game. He's going to have to pass the ball," Foster said.

Texas might not want Hurts to pass -- the Longhorns are allowing 325 yards per game through the air.

The game also will likely affect the Heisman Trophy race since Hurts is among the likely contenders and Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger could push his way into the conversation.

Texas won last year's regular-season matchup, but Oklahoma won the rematch 39-27 in the Big 12 title game.

Longhorns left tackle Sam Cosmi said Texas has unfinished business with the Sooners. And though Oklahoma enters the game ranked No. 1 nationally in total offense and No. 2 in scoring offense, the Longhorns believe they have the answers.

"They have a really explosive offense and are a really good team overall. I won't take that away from them," Cosmi said. "But I don't think they've played anyone like us."

