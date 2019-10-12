Ex-Ukraine envoy tells her side

Marie Yovanovitch arrives Friday on Capitol Hill to testify about her removal as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1012ukraine/

WASHINGTON -- Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine in May, testified to impeachment investigators Friday that a top State Department official told her that President Donald Trump had pushed for her removal for months even though the department believed she had "done nothing wrong."

In a private deposition, Yovanovitch delivered a scathing indictment of how his administration conducts foreign policy. She warned that private influence and personal gain have usurped diplomats' judgment, threatening to undermine the nation's interests and drive talented professionals out of public service. And she said that diplomats no longer have confidence that their government "will have our backs and protect us if we come under attack from foreign interests."

According to a copy of her opening statement obtained by The New York Times, Yovanovitch said she was "incredulous" that she was removed as ambassador "based, as far as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives."

Yovanovitch, a 33-year veteran of the foreign service and three-time ambassador, spoke to investigators on Capitol Hill even though the State Department late Thursday had directed her not to, and in defiance of the White House's declaration that administration officials would not cooperate with the inquiry. Democrats leading the inquiry said that order amounted to obstruction of their inquiry and quietly issued a subpoena Friday morning with the understanding that Yovanovitch would then cooperate.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c6fT6RrKnjo]

Not long after, she arrived at the Capitol with a lawyer and entered the secure basement rooms of the House Intelligence Committee, where she was expected to take questions from congressional staff members and lawmakers for much of the day.

Her account, delivered at the risk of losing her job, is seen as potentially lending new momentum to the impeachment inquiry that imperils Trump. The inquiry centers on the president's attempts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, an endeavor in which Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, was a central player.

In explaining her departure, Yovanovitch acknowledged months of criticisms from Giuliani, who had accused her of privately badmouthing the president and seeking to protect the interests of Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

Yovanovitch dismissed as "fictitious" the allegations that she had been disloyal to Trump.

"I do not know Mr. Giuliani's motives for attacking me," she said, adding that people associated with him "may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

Trump, in a July 25 phone call, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that Yovanovitch was "bad news," according to a memo released by the White House. Zelenskiy responded, "I agree with you 100%."

'DONE NOTHING WRONG'

Yovanovitch's opening statement revealed no new details about Trump's request to Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens. It also offered no details about Lev Parnas or Igor Fruman, two businessmen who helped Giuliani mount a campaign for her removal. Both were arrested late Wednesday on charges of campaign-finance violations.

The indictment charged that they were working for one or more unnamed Ukrainian officials who wanted Yovanovitch out of Ukraine.

But she provided new details about her abrupt ouster just as Ukraine had elected a new president, when continuity in U.S. policy was critical, she argued.

Less than two months after the State Department asked her to extend her tour as ambassador until 2020, she said, she was abruptly told in late April to return to Washington "on the next plane."

She said that John Sullivan, the deputy secretary of state, told her later that she had "done nothing wrong and that this was not like other situations where he had recalled ambassadors for cause." Other foreign diplomats said they know of no parallel to her case.

Sullivan told her that Trump had "lost confidence in me and no longer wished me to serve as his ambassador," she said. "He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me, and the department had been under pressure from the president to remove me since the summer of 2018."

That account contradicts what the State Department told reporters at the time, that Yovanovitch was merely completing her assignment "as planned."

As she was being questioned privately Friday, Trump nominated Sullivan to be the next ambassador to Russia. The timing appeared to be coincidental.

Yovanovitch said that she had never inhibited any legitimate efforts by Ukraine to combat corruption; instead, she tried to bolster them to help Ukraine combat Russia's influence.

She was not involved in discussions about the suspension of $391 million in U.S. security aid to Ukraine this summer; those took place only after she left Ukraine in May, she said.

She said she feared that the administration's failure to back its diplomats would harm U.S. interests, including Ukraine's attempts to overhaul its government and defend against a hostile Russia.

Yovanovitch said she had met Giuliani only a few times, and at least in her prepared remarks, offered no details about his efforts to freelance foreign policy in Ukraine and to press Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Giuliani's role is now at the center of the House's impeachment inquiry into whether the president withheld military aid and a White House meeting in an effort to gin up a foreign investigation that would damage the elder Biden, one of Trump's foremost political rivals in next year's election.

Federal prosecutors in New York City are also investigating whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws in his dealings in Ukraine, according to two people familiar with the inquiry.

The investigation into Giuliani is tied to the case against Parnas and Fruman.

ARRAY OF WITNESSES

Three House committees conducting the investigation hope to tick through a roster of additional witness depositions next week, when lawmakers return to Washington from a two-week recess. Among them are Fiona Hill, who until this summer served as senior director for Europe at the National Security Council and is scheduled to appear Monday; George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state and Ukraine expert, whose appearance is set for Tuesday; and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, whose scheduled appearance this week was blocked by the State Department hours before he was to arrive on Capitol Hill.

Sondland has now agreed to comply with a House subpoena and testify Thursday, despite the State Department's instruction that he not appear, although he would not hand over documents unless the department did, his lawyer said Friday.

"Notwithstanding the State Department's current direction to not testify, Ambassador Sondland will honor the Committees' subpoena, and he looks forward to testifying on Thursday," Sondland's lawyers said in a statement.

The statement continued: "Ambassador Sondland has at all times acted with integrity and in the interests of the United States. He has no agenda apart from answering the Committees' questions fully and truthfully."

The White House or State Department could try to block the upcoming depositions, but witnesses may make their own choices. Democrats leading the inquiry warned the Trump administration that attempts to stonewall their work could itself be impeachable conduct.

"Any efforts by Trump administration officials to prevent witness cooperation with the committees will be deemed obstruction of a coequal branch of government and an adverse inference may be drawn against the president on the underlying allegations of corruption and cover-up," wrote the chairmen of the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees.

In a letter to House Democrats ahead of a planned conference call Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi touted "increased outside validation of our efforts" and thanked colleagues for their "seriousness of purpose" during the impeachment inquiry.

"The President's actions threaten our national security, violate our Constitution and undermine the integrity of our elections," Pelosi wrote to fellow Democrats. "No one is above the law. The President will be held accountable."

Information for this article was contributed by Sharon LaFraniere, Nicholas Fandos, Michael S. Schmidt, Ben Protess, Kenneth P. Vogel and William K. Rashbaum of The New York Times; by John Wagner, Karoun Demirjian, John Hudson, Paul Sonne, Josh Dawsey, Rachael Bade, Mike DeBonis, Karen DeYoung and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post; and by Mary Clare Jalonick, Matthew Lee, Adam Geller, Alan Fram, Padmananda Rama and Jocelyn Noveck of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/12/2019