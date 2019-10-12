Greenwood comes alive in second half

GREENWOOD -- After a shaky first half, Greenwood got its offense rolling in the second half.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs scored 28 straight points to turn a 15-13 halftime lead into a 43-13 homecoming victory over Siloam Springs at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Greenwood scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to go up 36-13 and added another score early in the fourth to put the Panthers away.

"It's not supposed to be easy," said Greenwood coach Rick Jones. "You're not supposed to go into halftime up 35 every week. It's a challenge every week."

Greenwood (6-0, 3-0) totaled 204 yards of offense in the first half, but the Bulldogs came out on fire in the third quarter. The Bulldogs rushed for 76 yards and threw for 87 in the quarter.

After Greenwood stopped Siloam Springs on the opening possession of the second half, quarterback Jace Presley threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Carter for a 22-13 lead.

Greenwood's defense held again and the offense took advantage as Presley connected to Treyton Dawson for a 32-yard strike. Presley completed 6 of 6 passes for 87 yards in the third.

After a Greenwood interception by Colin Dagget, Aaron Ligon had a 15-yard touchdown run at the end of the third quarter. Ligon also had a 47-yard touchdown run to open the fourth.

"Coach Sims made a few adjustments," Jones said. "Coach Young made a few adjustments with the guys upfront. We had a little bit better plan of what we were doing. They did a better job. We've just got to get better. That's the thing with our football team is we've got to get better."

Greenwood finished with a balanced 449 yards of offense, with 229 yards rushing and 220 passing yards. Presley completed 26 of 34 passes for 220 yards.

Greenwood scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but Siloam Springs answered each score.

Panthers quarterback Taylor Pool completed a 64-yard pass to Gage Weaver to set up a 5-yard score for Weaver to tie the game 7-7 in the first quarter.

Pool found Tate Criner for a 27-yard touchdown pass in the second to make it 15-13, but the Panthers missed the two-point conversion run.

Siloam Springs (2-4, 1-2) was unable to get anything going in the second half though, totaling just 102 yards in the final two quarters. The Panthers finished with 268 yards of offense.

"We have to be consistent," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We have to do things the right way all the time. We take plays off or if we don't do things the right way people are going to score on us. People are going to make us look bad. So until we decide we're going to do things the right way for four quarters we're going to keep getting the same result."

Greenwood 43, Siloam Springs 13 Siloam Springs 7 6 0 0 — 13 Greenwood 15 0 21 7 — 43 First Quarter Green — Wilkinson 1 run (Stewart kick), 8:33. Siloam — Weaver 5 pass from Pool (Losh kick), 6:40. Green — Dawson 13 pass from Presley (Carter pass from Presley), 3:52. Second Quarter Siloam — Criner 27 pass from Pool (Losh kick), 9:24. Third Quarter Green — Carter 16 pass from Presley (Stewart kick), 7:24. Green — Dawson 32 pass from Presley (Stewart kick), 5:17. Green — Ligon 15 run (Stewart kick), 1:12. Fourth Quarter Green — Ligon 47 run (Stewart kick), 10:42.

Four Downs • Hunter Wilkinson ran 21 times for 105 yards for Greenwood. • Siloam Springs junior Elijah Coffey intercepted a Jace Presley pass in the first half for Greenwood’s first interception of the season. • Gage Weaver caught four passes for 109 yards for Siloam Springs. • Siloam Springs returns home next Friday to face Lake Hamilton, while Greenwood travels to Russellville.

Sports on 10/12/2019