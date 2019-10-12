NLR defense scores only points in second half

FORT SMITH -- When it was needed, the North Little Rock defense came up with a big play to seal a victory over Fort Smith Southside.

Rashad Muhammad scooped up a fumble and ran 50 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to give the Charging Wildcats a cushion in their 28-14 victory over the Mavericks in a 7A-Central game Friday at Rowland Stadium.

North Little Rock (4-2, 3-0) shut out Southside (1-5, 0-3) in the second half, after the Mavericks climbed to within 21-14 on the last play of the first half.

Southside had a first down at the Wildcat 45 when quarterback Parker Wehunt was stripped of the ball, and Muhammad raced to the score for a 28-14 lead with 9:50 left in the third quarter.

"The defensive score was the difference in the game," North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell said. "[The defense] has carried us all year. We have been a struggle on offense from Day One. We were very fortunate to win after committing three turnovers."

The offense did have some success, rushing for 245 yards and finishing off the game by marching 13 plays to run out the final seven minutes. Jerrell Rice finished with 173 yards on 26 carries and 2 touchdowns.

"We're able to go two tight [ends] in the I and bleed the clock," Mitchell said. "We hang our hat on running the football. We just need to find a way to get some guys healthy on offense. It's been a grind. We're using bubble gum to piece it together."

The Mavericks had opportunities in the second half, but two possessions in the third quarter inside the Wildcat 20 ended with no points.

"The second half we had a lot of opportunities, but we never could convert," Southside Coach Jeff Williams said. "We gave up a fumble for a touchdown, and you cannot do that against good teams. We need to make a completion or not give up a sack. These are little-bitty things, and they are all correctable. But if you don't get them corrected, they will hurt you."

The Charging Wildcats led 21-14 at halftime despite two turnovers. Rice rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

The Mavericks scored just before halftime on a 1-yard pass from Wehunt to Conner Austin to trim the deficit to a touchdown.

"I am proud of the kids. They played hard," Williams added. "They are getting better and better, and we have a lot of football to play."

On North Little Rock's first play from scrimmage, Southside's Leighton Johnson recovered a fumble at the Wildcat 26. Two plays later, Wehunt hit Jay Washington on a screen for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 9:17 left in the first quarter.

The Wildcats answered with a 13-play, 74-yard drive capped by Rice's 2-yard run with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

Rice gave North Little Rock the lead with an 80-yard run. It was a sweep to the left side and was free at the 30 and outran the Mavericks' secondary for the score. The Wildcats had their first lead at 14-7 with 11:33 left in the second quarter.

After a Southside punt pinned the Wildcats at their 9, North Little Rock marched 91 yards in 17 plays. The drive was capped by Kareame Cotton's 1-yard sneak for a 21-7 lead with 2:37 left in the second quarter.

