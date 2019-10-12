Pentagon says Turkey's Syria invasion 'impulsive'

Fighters of the Free Syrian Army join up with Turkish forces Friday on the border. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1012mnuchin/

WASHINGTON -- Turkey's invasion of Syria to attack U.S.-backed Kurdish forces was an "impulsive" move that will further destabilize the region, Pentagon officials said Friday, insisting that a separate American-led fight against the Islamic State in the area would continue despite the new conflict.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said at a Pentagon news conference that Washington is "greatly disappointed" by the Turkish incursion. He said it has badly damaged already frayed relations with Turkey, a NATO ally ousted from a Pentagon fighter program in July for refusing to drop its purchase of a Russian air defense system that is incompatible with NATO.

Esper insisted the Kurds remain a viable partner, although the U.S. has said it will not step between them and the Turks.

"To be clear, we are not abandoning our Kurdish partner forces, and U.S. troops remain with them in other parts of Syria. The impulsive action of President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan to invade northern Syria has put the United States in a tough situation," Esper said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4zyuIkNp7Q]

The Turkish incursion has complicated U.S. military efforts in the region, even as Washington seeks to deter Iran from further attacks on Saudi Arabia after a drone and cruise missile assault in September that damaged key Saudi oil facilities. In response, the U.S. said it was deploying additional air defenses to Saudi Arabia.

Many have called President Donald Trump's decision Sunday to pull a small number of U.S. troops away from the Turkish border a grave mistake. Even some of his staunchest Republican supporters have sharply criticized the decision, saying it opened the door for the Turkish invasion. Some regard Trump's move as a betrayal of the U.S.-armed Kurdish fighters who have, at great cost, partnered with U.S. forces against the Islamic State since 2015.

At the White House, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin put Turkey on notice that it could face "powerful sanctions" for its military incursion and that the U.S. will "shut down the Turkish economy" if Ankara goes too far.

Mnuchin said the U.S. hopes it will not have to use new, expanded sanctions authority that Trump has authorized. The administration threatened sanctions against Turkey earlier this year for its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system, but it never followed through.

The Turkish invasion also has raised the prospect of losing control of thousands of captured Islamic State fighters who are in detention facilities under the Kurds' control.

Esper called on the Turks to halt their offensive, but he told reporters that he has no indication they will. He lamented "the dramatic harm" done to the two nations' relationship.

Speaking alongside Esper, Army Gen. Mark Milley said the U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish military known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, is still guarding camps holding Islamic State prisoners.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Turkish military operations across the border into Syria are still "relatively limited."

Milley emphasized that U.S. forces are still working with Kurdish forces. He said U.S. policy is to continue with a counter-Islamic State campaign except in one area of the incursion, but the Kurds themselves said earlier this week that they suspended their counter-Islamic State efforts.

Meanwhile, Turkish forces faced fierce resistance from Kurdish fighters Wednesday as casualties mounted and estimates put the number of those who fled the violence at 100,000.

Later Friday, an explosion was reported in northern Syria near an outpost where U.S. troops are located, but none of the Americans were hurt, according to a U.S. official and a Syria war monitor. It was unclear whether it was from artillery or an airstrike, and it was the first time a coalition base was in the line of fire since Turkey's offensive began.

Turkey said the U.S. was not targeted, and its forces were returning fire after being targeted by Kurdish fighters about half a mile from the U.S. outpost. The Turkish Defense Ministry said it ended the strike after communicating with the U.S.

Navy Capt. Brook DeWalt, a Pentagon spokesman, says the artillery explosion came within a few hundred meters of the area where U.S. troops were.

Earlier, Turkey said it captured more Kurdish-held villages in the border region, while a hospital in a Syrian town was abandoned and a camp of 4,000 displaced residents about 7 miles from the frontier was evacuated after artillery shells landed nearby.

The U.N. estimated the number of displaced at 100,000 since Wednesday, saying that markets, schools and clinics also were closed. Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis, with nearly a half-million people at risk in northeastern Syria.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Kevin Freking, Mehmet Guzel, Sarah El Deeb, Suzan Fraser and Zeynep Bilginsoy of The Associated Press.

A Section on 10/12/2019