ROGERS HERITAGE VS BENTONVILLE - Jackson Kinsey (88) of Bentonville scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Heritage, as Dreagan Blackwell (7) attempts to bring him down. Tiger Stadium, Bentonville, AR, on Friday October 11 2019, Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

BENTONVILLE 56, ROGERS HERITAGE 7

BENTONVILLE -- Seven different players scored touchdowns Bentonville rolled over Rogers Heritage in a 7A-West Conference battle at Tiger Stadium.

BENTONVILLE HIGH 56, ROGERS HERITAGE 7 Heritage^0^0^0^7^—^7 Bentonville^21^28^7^0^—^56 First Quarter Bent — Kolb 61 run (Turner kick), 7:38. Bent — Iuso 45 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 5:59. Bent — Ried 5 run (Turner kick), 4:10. Second Quarter Bent — Crawford 1 run (Turner kick), 11:59. Bent — Crawford 15 run (Turner kick), 8:00. Bent — Kinsey 12 pass from Edwards (E. Nimrod kick), 3:30. Bent — C. Nimrod 5 pass from Pankau (E. Nimrod kick), :41. Third Quarter Bent — Anderson 5 run (E. Nimrod kick), 7:59. Fourth Quarter Hert — Craig 15 pass from Brown (Baxley kick), 6:50.

Bentonville (6-0, 3-0 7A-West) needed 3 1/2 minutes to build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, which was about the same amount of time that Rogers Heritage (0-6, 0-3) used on its opening drive before stalling on the Tiger 39 when a fourth-and-3 pass attempt fell incomplete.

Bentonville needed two plays and 45 seconds to get on the scoreboard. Trenton Kolb took the ball around right end on a jet sweep and raced 61 yards for the score.

The Tigers made it 21-0 when Ben Pankau hit Kenny Iuso with a 45-yard touchdown pass, then Colby Ried scored from 5 yards out three plays after Levi Bennett recovered a fumble at the Rogers Heritage 20.

