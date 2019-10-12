BENTONVILLE 56, ROGERS HERITAGE 7
BENTONVILLE -- Seven different players scored touchdowns Bentonville rolled over Rogers Heritage in a 7A-West Conference battle at Tiger Stadium.
Heritage^0^0^0^7^—^7
Bentonville^21^28^7^0^—^56
First Quarter
Bent — Kolb 61 run (Turner kick), 7:38.
Bent — Iuso 45 pass from Pankau (Turner kick), 5:59.
Bent — Ried 5 run (Turner kick), 4:10.
Second Quarter
Bent — Crawford 1 run (Turner kick), 11:59.
Bent — Crawford 15 run (Turner kick), 8:00.
Bent — Kinsey 12 pass from Edwards (E. Nimrod kick), 3:30.
Bent — C. Nimrod 5 pass from Pankau (E. Nimrod kick), :41.
Third Quarter
Bent — Anderson 5 run (E. Nimrod kick), 7:59.
Fourth Quarter
Hert — Craig 15 pass from Brown (Baxley kick), 6:50.
Bentonville (6-0, 3-0 7A-West) needed 3 1/2 minutes to build a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, which was about the same amount of time that Rogers Heritage (0-6, 0-3) used on its opening drive before stalling on the Tiger 39 when a fourth-and-3 pass attempt fell incomplete.
Bentonville needed two plays and 45 seconds to get on the scoreboard. Trenton Kolb took the ball around right end on a jet sweep and raced 61 yards for the score.
The Tigers made it 21-0 when Ben Pankau hit Kenny Iuso with a 45-yard touchdown pass, then Colby Ried scored from 5 yards out three plays after Levi Bennett recovered a fumble at the Rogers Heritage 20.
