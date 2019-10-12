PREP FOOTBALL: Gibbs leads Fayetteville to big win over Van Buren

VAN BUREN -- Fayetteville coach Casey Dick has been telling senior quarterback Hank Gibbs he wanted to see more efficiency from him.

Gibbs found success early and often Friday night, leading the Bulldogs on seven first-half touchdown drives to build a big lead. Fayetteville didn't look back after that in a 46-6 victory at Blakemore Field.

Fayetteville 46, Van Buren 6 First quarter Fay — McClain 1 run (Richardson kick), 9:25 Fay — Flannigan 4 pass from Gibbs (Richardson kick), 5:08 Fay — Sategna 16 pass from Gibbs (Richardson kick), 1:35 Second quarter Fay — Flannigan 8 pass from Gibbs (kick failed), 11:39 Van — FG Flores 29, 6:45 Fay — Sategna 64 pass from Gibbs (pass failed), 5:30 Fay — Flannigan 19 pass from Gibbs (kick failed), 3:31 Fay — Charboneau 90 pass from Gibbs (Richardson kick), 1:47 Third quarter Van — FG Flores 27, 9:13

"He was just so efficient out there," Dick said. "That's something we have been preaching to him about. Just go out there, take what they give you and play your game. When we do that, we are a good team. He has done a good job of that the past couple of weeks."

Gibbs, who didn't play in the second half, completed 13 of 15 passes for 301 yards and a season-high six touchdown passes to lead the Bulldog offense.

Isaiah Sategna was his top target, finishing with five catches for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns. Luke Charboneau had two catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. Connor Flannigan had three catches -- all for touchdowns totaling 31 yards.

"People have tried to double Connor in the past, but we have other guys who can make plays as well," Dick said. "They have stepped up and played well. We've had some guys grow up in a hurry like Isaiah. I'm proud of those guys."

Fayetteville (3-3, 2-1 7A-West) took advantage of each of its first-half possessions to take a 46-3 halftime lead. The offense got the ball seven times and turned them all into touchdowns.

The Bulldogs got help from their defense, which forced three first-half turnovers. Xavier Hernandez had a fumble recovery and an interception, while Brooks Flannigan also had an interception.

"Whenever the defense can do that, we feel we are in a good position," Dick said. "I thought they played well. I give credit to (defensive coordinator) Kenneth Chick and the staff for having those guys playing at a high level. They did a wonderful job."

Fayetteville took the initial possession of the game for a touchdown after converting a fourth down to keep the drive alive. Quinn McClain capped the drive for a 1-yard score for a 7-0 lead.

Gibbs took over in the air after that. He found Connor Flannigan for a 4-yard touchdown pass to take a 14-0 lead.

The Bulldogs' first-quarter scoring was capped by Gibbs finding Sategna for a 16-yard touchdown for a 21-0 edge.

The offensive success continued in the second quarter for Fayetteville. Gibbs found Flannigan for an 8-yard touchdown pass to take a 27-0 lead early in the quarter.

Van Buren (3-3, 1-2) was able to cut into the lead with a 29-yard field goal from Chris Flores. That made it a 27-3 Fayetteville lead.

The Bulldogs closed out the first half strong after that with three more touchdown passes from Gibbs. He found Sategna for a 64-yard touchdown pass, Connor Flannigan for a 19-yard touchdown and Charboneau for a 90-yard touchdown.

"We have been preaching to our kids about starting fast and finishing faster in every phase of the game," Dick said. "I thought we came out and did that in the first half. I'm happy the kids were able to do this. This was a good win."

Van Buren had its chances to find the end zone in the first half but were unable to come away with a touchdown.

The Pointers late in the first half turned the ball over on downs inside Fayetteville territory, and another drive was halted with an interception after getting inside the opposing 30.

"It didn't go our way early," Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck said. "I'm not pleased with our performance. We are going to have get a lot better."

Van Buren was led by senior running back Brayden Rivas, who rushed for 138 yards on 13 carries. He helped set up a 27-yard field goal in the second half from Flores.

Four downs

• Fayetteville has won the last 12 games against Van Buren.

• Fayetteville wide receiver Connor Flannigan now has at least one touchdown in each game this season.

• Van Buren coach Crosby Tuck caught two touchdown passes in his injury-shortened Arkansas Razorbacks career with one from Darren McFadden and another from Fayetteville coach Casey Dick.

• Both programs continue 7A-West Conference play next week. Van Buren travels to Rogers Heritage, while Fayetteville hosts Bentonville High.

Sports on 10/12/2019