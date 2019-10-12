PREP FOOTBALL: Har-Ber regains control of Springdale rivalry

SPRINGDALE -- Order restored.

That was the verdict Friday from Wildcat Stadium, where Springdale Har-Ber defeated rival Springdale High 49-10.

The outcome was much different from a year ago when Springdale High fans rushed the field after the Bulldogs beat Har-Ber 43-42 to end over a decade of losing to the Wildcats. That game turned in the final minutes when Springdale rallied from a 42-28 deficit and won on a two-point conversion pass from Grant Allen to Jaden Cornelius with nine seconds left.

There was no drama in the rematch at Wildcat Stadium, where fans were more interested in trying to stay warm than follow each play on the field. Har-Ber scored on its opening possession and led 49-10 in the third quarter.

"This was a great win for us and our coaches, as well," said Har-Ber tight end Errington McRae, who had two touchdown catches and more than 100 yards receiving in the first half alone.

The Bulldogs continued to fight, especially Darrell Parchman and Ladarius Wonsley, who are spectacular players. Parchman intercepted a pass and scored on a touchdown run in the first half while Wonsley went high all night to bring in passes.

There were intense one-on-one battles out the outside between top athletes like Wonsley and Hunter Wood, who caught a 10-yard touchdown for Har-Ber's first score. McRae (6-foot-2, 237 pounds) was a star Friday night and his 35-yard touchdown catch on fourth-and-22 provided a dagger to the Springdale defense.

"I like to show my ability to get down field," McRae said. "But I see myself as an all-around player, as well."

Har-Ber was the better team and Springdale made too many mistakes, like throwing an interception the play after Parchman intercepted a pass in the end zone to stop a drive. Har-Ber and Springdale still remain an intense rivalry despite a win total that greatly favors the Wildcats. That's the beauty of a rivalry, especially with a fan base that was once united and is now divided.

I see it in Bentonville.

I see it Rogers.

I see it, especially, in Springdale with its history as one of the best football towns in the state. I stopped by Springdale High shortly after the programs split in 2006 and overheard someone in the gym complaining about a league opponent.

I assumed it was Fayetteville, the Bulldogs' longtime rivals, but it was not. It was Har-Ber, the Bulldogs' newest rival.

Har-Ber strengthened its position Friday for the playoffs while Springdale has much work to do after losing consecutive games following a 3-1 start. Har-Ber will play the Game of the Week at Bentonville West on Friday while Springdale returns home to face Rogers High in what is likely an elimination game.

No team wants to be on the same side of the bracket as Bryant, the defending state champion who may be even better than last year.

