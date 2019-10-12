PREP FOOTBALL: West uses big first half to down Rogers

ROGERS -- Nick Whitlatch rushed for 130 yards on just eight carries and three touchdowns to help Bentonville West to a 35-21 win over Rogers High on Friday night at Whitey Smith Stadium.

The Wolverines rolled to a 35-0 halftime lead to invoke the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule and start the running clock for the entire second half.

Bentonville West 35, Rogers High 21 West^14^21^0^0^—^35 Rogers^0^0^7^14^—^21 First Quarter West-Whitlatch 34 run (Travis kick), 1:54. West Whitlatch 66 run (Travis kick), 0:40.2 Second Quarter West-Schmitt 37 pass from McDonald (Travis kick), 10:01. West-Higson 9 run (Travis kick), 7:11. West-Whitlatch 7 run (Travis kick), 0:10.2. Third Quarter Rog-Rendon 7 run (Mora kick), 4:10. Fourth Quarter Rog-Ross 13 from Loyd (Mora kick), 8:34. Rog-Ross 5 from Loyd (Mora kick), 0:32.4.

West coach Bryan Pratt said his team might not have done what he liked early, but the Wolverines took care of business.

"We talked to our kids out coming out and playing efficient," Pratt said. "I don't know how well we did that early. We had some penalties that hurt us on some long runs and things like that.

"But it seemed like we cleaned it up pretty good there. We scored 35 points in the first half, pretty much in the second quarter. What we're happy about is to come away with a win. We got our 13 points. We're healthy. So that's the most important part, setting up a big game next week."

West (4-2, 3-0 7A-West) took control in the first half, scoring on four consecutive possessions.

The Wolverines took advantage of good field positions, starting at the Rogers 28 and the Rogers 42 along with the West 48 and their own 44.

West's longest scoring drive of the half was 66 yards, but it was also the fastest. It took just one play as Whitlatch raced to the end zone and gave the Wolverines a 14-0 lead with less than a minute left in the first quarter.

Whitlatch got West on the board a little more than a minute earlier as he broke a tackle and went 34 yards for a touchdown with 1:54 left in the first quarter.

The Wolverines defense held Rogers without a first down on four consecutive possessions to roll up a 28-0 lead. Quarterback Dalton McDonald connected with senior Nolan Schmitt, who made one defender miss and went down the sideline for a 37-yard touchdown to complete a four-play, 52-yard drive.

West added another score aided by a 9-yard Rogers punt that set the Wolverines up at the Mounties' 28. That scoring drive took five plays and Jonas Higson bounced outside and went 9 yards for the touchdown. Whitlatch banged in from 7 yards out with only 10 seconds left in the first half for a 35-0 lead.

Rogers (0-6, 0-3) scored all its points in the second half. Quarterback Hunter Loyd connected with Mason Ross for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including one with less than a minute to play.

Four Downs

• Both teams struggled in the first quarter as West had a long run called back for a holding penalty and Rogers dropped a possible touchdown pass.

• West did not attempt a pass or gain a first down in the second half.

• The Rogers Lady Mounties track team was honored prior to the game for its three-peat as indoor state champions and received their rings.

• The Wolverines will host Springdale Har-Ber next week, while the Mounties play at Springdale High.

