Har-Ber routs crosstown rival

SPRINGDALE -- Blaise Wittschen said he and his Springdale Har-Ber teammates did not use last year's loss to crosstown rival Springdale High as motivation this week leading up to the rematch.

The Wildcats' senior quarterback played like he had something to prove Friday night, firing five touchdown passes and running for another score as Har-Ber rolled to a 49-10 victory at Wildcats Stadium.

Springdale Har-Ber 49, Springdale High 10 Springdale^0^10^0^0^—^10 Har-Ber^21^7^21^0^—^49 First Quarter Har — Wood 10 pass from Wittschen (Barroso kick), 11:02. Har — McRae 12 pass from Wittschen (Barroso kick), 8:56. Har — McRae 35 pass from Wittschen (Barroso kick), :40. Second Quarter Spring — FG Oropeza 27, 10:40. Har — Pena 8 run (Barroso kick), 4:24. Spring — Parchman 5 run (Oropeza kick), :38. Third Quarter Har — Bowen 85 pass from Wittschen (Barroso kick), 8:43. Har — Wood 13 pass from Wittschen (Barroso kick), 5:05. Har — Wittschen 3 run (Barroso kick), 1:35.

"We didn't really talk about it," Wittschen said. "We just came out here and played like we do every Friday night and we got the job done tonight."

Har-Ber (4-2, 2-1 7A-West) set the tone on the game's first play as Wittschen hit tight end Errington McRae down the seam for 51 yards, then found Hunter Wood in the back of the end zone from 10 yards out for a 7-0 lead with 11:02 left in the first quarter.

Griffin Clampit intercepted Springdale quarterback Conner Hutchins and returned it to the Bulldogs' 16. Wittschen passed to McRae on fourth down to extend the Wildcats' lead to 14-0.

Har-Ber's next score was a 35-yard fourth-down pass from Wittschen to McRae late in the first quarter.

"We were trying to convert, but I didn't have much, so I just threw it up and Errington made a great play," Wittschen said.

Har-Ber played the game without a number of team members, Coach Chris Wood said.

"A couple of players had to sit tonight for a couple of disciplinary reasons," said Wood, "but they'll be back in the mix. Everybody will be back. We have a couple of guys who are banged up and hurt, but tonight it was just a discipline issue. You deal with it and move forward and learn from it and move on."

Springdale (3-3, 1-2) scored its first points when Hutchins hit Ladarius Wonsley for 39 yards, setting up Chucho Oropeza's 27-yard field goal. The Bulldogs later added a 5-yard scoring run from Darrell Parchman before the half to cut Har-Ber's lead to 28-10.

The Wildcats needed just one play on their opening possession of the second half to salt the game away when Wittschen hit Cole Bowen for a 85-yard touchdown.

"I felt good coming in about throwing the ball," Wood said. "I thought Blaise executed really well, and I thought from a receiver's standpoint and our [offensive] line that it was a solid job."

Har-Ber added two more touchdowns in the third quarter, on a 13-yard pass from Wittschen to Hunter Wood, and Wittschen's rushing touchdown.

Wittschen ended the night completing 13 of 29 passes for 264 yards with 2 interceptions. McRae had 4 catches for 119 yards.

