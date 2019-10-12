Sylvan Hills holds on to big advantage

WEST MEMPHIS -- Sylvan Hills ran out to a 21-0 lead and held on for a 31-23 victory over West Memphis on Friday night.

The Bears (2-4, 1-2 6A-East) took advantage of two West Memphis turnovers to run up a three-touchdown lead by the 8:52 mark of the second quarter.

Sophomore quarterback Corey Washington engineered two touchdown drives of less than 50 yards, and scored two touchdowns on quarterback sneaks before the Blue Devils (2-4, 1-2) could muster any significant offense.

Sylvan Hills rushed for 142 yards in the first half and the Bears defense limited West Memphis to just 34 yards on the ground in the first two quarters.

After a fumble by Blue Devils quarterback Owens McConnell was recovered by Emmanuel Henry on the first offensive series of the night, the Bears turned the mistake into a 9-yard touchdown by running back Shajuan Esteen for a 7-0 lead.

Moments later, Domonic Samuel picked off McConnell's pass at the West Memphis 18. Three plays later, Washington scored on a 9-yard touchdown.

The visitors made it 21-0 early in the second quarter on another sneak by Washington.

West Memphis got some offense going on the ensuing possession, keyed by a 34-yard pass from McConnell to Nathan Watson. Five plays later, McConnell cut the Sylvan Hills lead to 21-7 with a 2-yard touchdown.

The Bears clung to a 21-0 halftime lead after West Memphis touchdowns on a 36-yard pass from McConnell to Jamual Crayton and a 7-yard touchdown by Cedric Loving.

Sylvan Hills stopped West Memphis cold in the second half and got a 36-yard field goal by Matthew Riley and a 1-yard touchdown run from Washington.

