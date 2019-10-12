Trump dealt blow on financial files

President Donald Trump leaves the Oval Office on Friday to board Marine One on his way to a campaign rally in Lake Charles, La., where he again attacked the House impeachment inquiry and former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son, Hunter.

President Donald Trump's accounting firm must turn over eight years of financial records to a House committee, a federal appeals court ruled Friday, handing the president a defeat in his attempts to block the release of the returns.

The ruling, by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, means Trump will lose control of his long-secret tax and other business papers at Mazars USA LLP unless the full court reconsiders the decision or the U.S. Supreme Court blocks it. In a 2-1 decision, the judges rejected arguments made by lawyers for the president that the House Oversight and Reform Committee had no legitimate legislative reason to seek the information.

"Disputes between Congress and the president are a recurring plot in our national story," U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel wrote in the majority's 66-page opinion. "And that is precisely what the Framers intended."

"Contrary to the President's arguments, the Committee possesses authority under both the House Rules and the Constitution to issue the subpoena, and Mazars must comply," Tatel wrote, joined by Judge Patricia Millett. Tatel was appointed by President Bill Clinton. Millett is an appointee of President Barack Obama.

Trump appointee Neomi Rao wrote in dissent that the committee should have asked for the records under the House's impeachment power, not its legislative authority.

"The Constitution and our historical practice draw a consistent line between the legislative and judicial powers of Congress. The majority crosses this boundary for the first time by upholding this subpoena investigating the illegal conduct of the President under the legislative power," Rao wrote.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., chairman of the House committee that is seeking the records, called for prompt compliance. "After months of delay, it is time for the President to stop blocking Mazars from complying with the Committee's lawful subpoena," Cummings said in a statement.

The ruling comes just days after Mazars was ordered by a federal district court to turn over his tax filings and other financial records to New York state prosecutors, though the president won a last-minute delay pending an emergency appeal.

Trump, the Trump Organization and the president's three oldest children have refused to surrender their records to Congress. Democratic lawmakers will be able to use the documents to more fully explore any conflicts of interest in the executive branch and whether the president has violated the Constitution's emoluments clauses.

"There's a lot of speculation, but it seems that the accounting firm has tax returns and other documents that will show President Trump and his family and associates involved in all sorts of deals," Washington lawyer David Dorsen, who served as assistant chief counsel to the U.S. Senate's Watergate Committee in the 1970s, said in an interview before the ruling was issued. Lawmakers will want to know whether documents show "payoffs to people in Russia, Ukraine and elsewhere," he said.

"That would be an enormous, enormous factor in what's going on now," he added.

Congress' demand for the business records came before it began its official impeachment inquiry. That inquiry was triggered by a whistleblower's claim that Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and held back military aid Congress had appropriated to resist Russian influence in the region.

But the disclosures made possible by Friday's ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington Circuit further pose risks for the president if they raise new questions about Trump, his finances or his company.

"I think that's the way the framers designed the Constitution," said Steven Schwinn, a professor at the University of Illinois' John Marshall Law School in Chicago. "Congress has oversight authority to request information like this, and the president really does not have authority to stonewall."

The decision by the three-judge panel isn't the last word on the subject. Along with possible appeals in this case, a federal appeals court in New York is weighing a similar request for records from Trump's bankers at Capital One Financial Corp. and Deutsche Bank. The U.S. Supreme Court may eventually weigh in.

Breaking with four decades of presidential tradition, Trump has declined to make his detailed financial records public. Acting in his personal capacity rather than as president, he sued in April to stop Mazars from handing over his records after they had been subpoenaed by the House committee. He lost in federal district court in May and appealed.

Democrats told the appellate panel on July 12 that they need the Trump records as they consider mandating heightened disclosure requirements for those who hold high office. Trump argued that Congress' request had no legitimate legislative purpose and should be rejected. The accounting firm took no position.

The Mazars case is one of several testing Congress' power to obtain a sitting president's financial records in the name of oversight, with significant implications for the relationship between the executive and legislative branches. A ruling in the president's favor in this case would have been "a very significant change in the balance of power, because it would represent a significant narrowing of congressional subpoena power," said David Sklansky, a law professor at Stanford University.

The president also is embroiled in lawsuits with the House Ways and Means Committee, which is trying to get six years of Trump's tax records from the Internal Revenue Service and has the standing right to request similar information from the state of New York. Meanwhile, the Mazars records have been targeted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. A federal judge in Manhattan ordered Mazars to comply with the subpoena, but Trump has appealed.

The case is Trump v. Mazars USA LLP, 19-5142, U.S. Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit (Washington).

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Harris of Bloomberg News; by Michael D. Shear of The New York Times; and by Mark Sherman and Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press.

