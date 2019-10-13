$50,000 awaits winner for Big Bass Bonanza

$50,000 awaits Big Bass Bonanza winner

The final round of the 30th annual Simmons Bank Arkansas Big Bass Bonanza will conclude at 4 p.m. today at Rock City Yacht Club, at 1726 East 2nd St. in Little Rock.

The Big Bass Bonanza is America's largest amateur bass tournament, taking place along the entire length of the Arkansas River within Arkansas from Oct. 11-13. The angler who weighs in the heaviest bass during the tournament will win $50,000. Anglers catching the biggest bass in their respective pools will win $10,000.

So far, Mike Rhinehart leads the event with a 6.22-pound largemouth he caught in Lake Dardanelle. The second-largest bass, and the heaviest bass from the Dumas Pool, is a 6.15-pounder caught by Glenn Neal of Dumas.

For more information or to enter for the final day, visit arkansasbigbass.com.

-- Bryan Hendricks

