Boyd gets early start on scoring

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The University of Arkansas struck early in Saturday night's game at Kroger Field.

Junior Rakeem Boyd's 74-yard touchdown run with 14:18 left in the first quarter against Kentucky was the Razorbacks' quickest score on offense in three years.

Rawleigh Williams had touchdown runs in the first minute of back-to-back games in 2016 at Mississippi State and Missouri. He had a 72-yard touchdown run with 14:12 left the first quarter at Mississippi State, and a 1-yard touchdown run with 14:05 left in the first quarter at Missouri.

The Razorbacks beat the Bulldogs 58-42 and lost to the Tigers 28-24.

Boyd's 74-yard touchdown run on the Razorbacks' second offensive snap of the game also was their longest scoring play this season.

Arkansas' previous long touchdown play was a 69-yard fumble return by safety Kamren Curl against Ole Miss.

The longest previous offensive score for the Razorbacks was Nick Starkel's 62-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cheyenne O'Grady against Colorado State.

For starters

Arkansas junior offensive lineman Myron Cunningham was back in the starting lineup at Kentucky after not playing in the previous game against Texas A&M.

Cunningham made his second start at left tackle in place of senior Colton Jackson, who was sidelined by a concussion.

Cunningham started the first three games of the season at right guard, then started at left tackle against San Jose State when Jackson also was in concussion protocol.

Arkansas freshman receiver Trey Knox was back in the starting lineup after missing the Texas A&M game because of a hip injury

Soli unwrapped

Arkansas freshman defensive end Mataio Soli was able to use his right hand more effectively because it wasn't heavily wrapped for the first time since he injured it in the season opener against Portland State.

Soli, who became a starter after the Portland State game when senior Dorian Gerald suffered a season-ending neck injury, had a large wrap on his hand the past four games that made it look as though he was wearing a boxing glove.

Bowden at QB

Junior Lynn Bowden, who normally plays wide receiver, became the third starting quarterback for Kentucky this season.

Terry Wilson, a junior and returning starter, suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game against Eastern Michigan.

Junior Sawyer Smith, a graduate transfer from Troy, started the next three games but suffered shoulder, wrist and ankle injuries.

Bowden replaced Smith at quarterback late in Kentucky's previous game -- a 24-7 loss at South Carolina -- and led the Wildcats on their only scoring drive.

Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops said Monday that the plan was to start Smith against Arkansas after he had extra time to heal up with the Wildcats having an open date, but on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference he declined to say who he expected to start.

See ya in 2024

Saturday night's game marked just the ninth time Arkansas and Kentucky met since the Razorbacks joined the SEC in 1992, and the teams aren't scheduled to play again for five years.

According to the SEC schedule rotation announced in 2014, the next Arkansas-Kentucky game will be in 2024 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

That will be the Wildcats' fifth game at Arkansas, along with trips to Little Rock in 1998 and Fayetteville in 2002, 2007 and 2012.

Kentucky led the series 4-3 going into Saturday night's game.

Arkansas' rotating SEC East opponents between playing Kentucky this season and in 2024 will be Tennessee in 2020, at Georgia in 2021, South Carolina in 2022 and at Florida in 2023.

Nice kick

Kentucky junior Matt Ruffolo, who replaced Chance Poore as the team's kicker during the third game this season at Mississippi State, hit a career-long 50-yard field goal in the third quarter to cut Arkansas' lead to 13-10.

It was Ruffolo's third career attempt. He hit a 29-yard field goal at Mississippi State and missed a 47-yard attempt wide left in the second quarter against Arkansas.

Hayden out

Arkansas running back Chase Hayden wasn't dressed out for the second consecutive game. He suffered a concussion against San Jose State.

Honoring Lorenzen

Kentucky honored the late Jared Lorenzen before Saturday night's game with several of his family members recognized in a ceremony on the field.

Lorenzen, who passed for 10,354 yards and 78 touchdowns as the Wildcats' quarterback from 2000-03, died in July from heart and kidney problems. He was 38.

When Arkansas beat Kentucky 71-63 in seven overtimes in 2003, Lorenzen completed 28 of 49 passes for 326 yards and 2 touchdowns, and also had 3 rushing touchdowns.

White towels with Lorenzen's No. 22 on them were handed out to fans, who waved them enthusiastically before the opening kickoff.

Coin toss loss

Arkansas lost the pregame coin toss for the first time this season after winning it five times. Kentucky elected to defer and kick off to the Razorbacks.

Red, white, red

Arkansas wore red helmets, white jerseys and red pants. It was the first time the Razorbacks wore that combination since the fourth game of last season when they lost 34-3 at Auburn.

Flag bearers

Freshmen receivers Trey Knox and Treylon Burks were Arkansas' flag bearers Saturday night.

Knox carried the United States flag, and Burks carried the Arkansas flag when the Razorbacks ran onto the field.

Sports on 10/13/2019