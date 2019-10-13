The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

• 5200 W. 31st St., residential, Bailey Martin, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28, 2019, property valued at $471.

• 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, residential, Christian Carter, 10 a.m. Oct. 1, property valued at $350.

• 8500 Keller Drive, residential, Asia Fletcher, 3 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1701 Westpark Drive, residential, Nikki Long, 7:47 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property valued at $4,300.

• 2618 Adams St., residential, Kimaka Scott, 11:51 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 6808 W. 34th St., residential, Alex Calel, 6:10 a.m. Oct. 5, 2019, property valued at $8,600.

• 4624 W. 22nd St., residential, Annette Thomas, 4 p.m. Oct. 8, 2019, property valued at $401.

72206

• 2020 Broadway, residential, Kimberly Gaynot, 12:51 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property valued at $900.

• 1605 Center St., residential, Guy Couch, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 2019, property value unknown.

72209

• 5201 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Roteaa Jones, 9 p.m. Oct. 1, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4716 Sunny Hill Court, residential, Lakeitha Barbee, 11 p.m. Oct. 3, 2019, property valued at $1,450.

• 5502 W. 51st St., residential, Salvador Marin-Cominguez, 1:20 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

• 11125 Interstate 30, commercial, Justin Mack, 11 p.m. Oct. 7, 2019, property valued at $37,200.

• 3500 Green Drive, residential, Teresa Reyes, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 8, 2019, property valued at $201.

72103

• 11500 Chicot Road, residential, Maritza Aguilar, 7:06 a.m. Oct. 7, 2019, property value unknown.

72211

• 11500 W. Markham St., commercial, Carlos Chase, midnight Oct. 7, 2019, property valued at $1,800.

72213

• 1 Ayla Drive, residential, Kamesha Waters, 1:49 a.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2715 Railroad, commercial, Paralee Chrestman, 10:48 a.m. Sept. 30, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1601 E. Washington Ave., residential, Roy Grant, 2:09 p.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property value unknown.

72116

• 4143 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Family Dollar, 2:52 a.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property valued at $542.

72117

• 2121 Hwy. 161, commercial, Family Dollar, 9:06 p.m. Oct. 1, 2019, property value unknown.

72118

• 435 McCain Blvd., residential, Racheal Wilson, 8:18 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019, property valued at $100.

• 4912 Allen, residential, Marcus Watson, 5:30 p.m., Oct. 2, 2019, property valued at $515.

• 5305 N. Schaer, residential, Crystal Irvin, 9:45 p.m. Oct. 2, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4415 Lynn Lane, residential, Allen Lewis, 8 a.m. Oct. 3, 2019, property valued at $948.

• 2207 Virginia Drive, residential, Ruthie Settles, 10:44 a.m. Oct. 4, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 6301 Camp Robinson Road, residential, Jakolby Robinson, 3:21 p.m. Oct. 6, 2019, property value unknown.

Metro on 10/13/2019