Freese, star of 2011 postseason, retires

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' David Freese celebrates after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game in Los Angeles. Freese is retiring after a 10-year career that included a World Series title in 2011 with the St. Louis Cardinals when he was MVP. The 36-year-old infielder made the announcement Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, on his verified Twitter account. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

LOS ANGELES -- David Freese retired Saturday after an 11-year career in the majors in which he excelled in the postseason, winning a World Series title with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 when he was MVP.

The 36-year-old infielder made the announcement on Twitter.

He was a career .277 hitter and even better in the postseason, with a .299 average.

Freese made his final appearance Wednesday in a deciding Game 5 of a National League division series, striking out as a pinch-hitter for the Los Angeles Dodgers who lost 7-3 to the Washington Nationals. Freese had started Game 1 at first base.

He made his major league debut with St. Louis in 2009 and became a postseason star two years later. Freese batted .545 with 12 hits in the NL Championship Series in 2011. He also set an MLB postseason record with 21 RBI and earned MVP honors in the NLCS and World Series.

Freese was an All-Star in 2012, when he played in a career-high 144 games after injuries had dogged him in previous years. In Game 1 of the NLCS against San Francisco, he hit a two-run home run off Madison Bumgarner.

In his first 25 postseason games, Freese batted .386 with 6 home runs, 25 RBI and a .739 slugging percentage in 100 plate appearances. Only Carlos Beltran (.824) and Babe Ruth (.744) had higher slugging percentages in the same number of plate appearances.

But Freese slumped after that playoff home run off Bumgarner, batting .192 for the series, won by the Giants in seven games.

Freese batted .315 in 79 games for the Dodgers this season, with 11 home runs and 29 RBI. He played his final two years with them after two seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and three years in Pittsburgh.

In 2018, Freese hit .385 while platooning at first base. He homered leading off Game 6 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers. He started at first base in Game 1 of the World Series against Boston and hit another leadoff home run in Game 5, which was the Dodgers' lone run as they lost the game and the title to the Red Sox.

Freese was drafted by the San Diego Padres, who traded him to the Cardinals before the 2008 season. Born in Texas, he grew up in the St. Louis suburbs and rooted for the Cardinals.

Feeling burned out, Freese quit baseball in his senior year of high school despite being offered a baseball scholarship at Missouri. He attended the university anyway as a freshman. That summer he regained his love for the sport and enrolled in a St. Louis junior college, where he hit .396.

He went on to attend South Alabama and became the top third baseman in Division I.

"Padres, Cardinals, Angels, Pirates, and Dodgers. You took a 23-year-old kid out of college and pushed him to 36. Can't thank you enough for that. Needed it," Freese wrote on Twitter. "Will never stop thinking about the days I got to be around such wonderful people playing this game."

Freese had struggled with depression and had three alcohol-related arrests between 2003 and 2009.

"Family, friends, teammates, coaches and fans that handed out support especially when your lives were already full, you helped more than you know," he wrote. "As I move forward with the next phase of my life, I am forever grateful to all of you and the game of baseball."

Photo by AP/CHARLIE RIEDEL

David Freese holds the MVP trophy after the St. Louis Cardinals won the 2011 World Series. Freese announced his retirement Saturday after an 11-year career with four teams.

