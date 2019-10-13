Fulfilling experience

An Evening of Wishes, the signature event of Make-A-Wish Midsouth, was held Oct. 3 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Guests were greeted at the door by Wish Kids, who assisted in handing out programs for the evening. The night included a dinner provided by Gina's Catering and Ben E. Keith Foods and silent and live auctions. Some of the items in the live auction were a large painting created by local artist Vickie Hendrix Siebenmorgen and local Wish Kids, a dinner for 12 at Samantha's Tap Room and a Justin Moore Concert Experience with VIP meet-and-greet and an autographed cowboy hat.

During the program, Rodney Allen was honored as a recipient of the Mary Ann Dawkins Wish Star Award and remarks were given by wish granter Cliff Carter. Alyson Courtney served as the master of ceremonies. Afterward, entertainment was by Stubby Stumbaugh.

The annual event raises money to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses in south and central Arkansas.

