WINE IS GOOD FOR THE HEART

Grand slam

Festival offers food, libations to raise funds for Heart Association by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Guests at the Festival of Wines enjoyed wine samples and food from local restaurants.

Hundreds of wines -- from Amorone to zinfandel -- were available for tasting Oct. 3 at the American Heart Association's Festival of Wines. The annual event was held at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Guests received a souvenir wine glass as they entered the park's concourse and were able to meet with wine experts and makers at more than 40 tables offering wine samples.

Gallery: Festival of Wines

Local restaurants provided tasty bites including Arkansas Heart Hospital, Bar Louie, Blue Cake Company, Bonefish Grill, Bray Gourmet, Ciao Baci, Kemuri, P.F. Chang's China Bistro, Petit & Keet, Skinny J's, Smackey's BBQ, Table 28, The Avenue, Two Sisters Catering and YaYa's Euro Bistro.

Karen and Terry Masching served as event chairmen, and the Arkansas Heart Hospital served as presenting sponsor.

High Profile on 10/13/2019

Print Headline: Grand slam

