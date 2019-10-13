Hogs land Jacksonville guard

ESPN four-star guard prospect Davonte Davis orally committed to the University of Arkansas after receiving a scholarship offer from the Razorbacks on Wednesday.

Davis, 6-4, 175 pounds, of Jacksonville, chose Arkansas over scholarship offers from Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Auburn, Florida, Oregon, SMU, Southern Miss, St. Louis, Oral Roberts and Abilene Christian.

Coach Eric Musselman and his staff won Davis over quickly.

"Of course, the coaching staff is amazing," Davis said. "I love the whole coaching staff. It's crazy because I haven't been knowing them too long, and it's like we have a close bond already."

He committed to Oklahoma State in December, then reopened his recruitment Oct. 1. Davis visited Arkansas for the Red-White game Oct. 5

He described how he formed a tight relationship with the coaching staff in a short period of time.

"They've been upright with me," Davis said. "That's something that a lot of kids don't look at, and I think having that relationship with the coaches and being able to trust each other is really big."

ESPN rates Davis as the No. 18 shooting guard and No. 79 overall prospect for the Class of 2020.

He averaged 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists in Nike EYBL regular-season play, and 18.4 points and 4.8 rebounds at the prestigious Peach Jam finals in July while overcoming a lingering knee injury.

He's eager to get to Fayetteville again.

"I'm looking forward to going on an official visit up there and seeing what's next for me," Davis said.

While playing for the 17-under Woodz Elite, he forged strong bonds with Arkansas targets and forwards Chris Moore, 6-6, 220, of West Memphis, and Jaylin Williams, 6-10, 220, of Fort Smith Northside.

Davis hopes Moore and Williams join him at Arkansas.

"It would be amazing," Davis said. "We love each other on and off the court, and we know how to play with each other, so playing with those two would be really exciting going on to the next level and pushing each other through thick and thin. It would help us evolve our games and try to make a big impact in the NCAA."

He's expected to sign with the Hogs during the early signing period that runs from Nov. 13-20.

Davis is the first commitment for the Razorbacks in the 2020 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

Photo by Andy Shupe

Davonte Davis

Sports on 10/13/2019