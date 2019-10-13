Indonesia arrests two in attack plot

DENPASAR, Indonesia -- Indonesia's counterterrorism squad has arrested two suspected militants accused of plotting an attack on police on the tourist island of Bali, authorities said Saturday.

Bali police spokesman Hengky Widjaja said a man, identified only by the initials AT, and his son, ZAI, were arrested Thursday in Bali's Jembrana district.

Widjaja said the two men had confessed to planning to attack police with a bayonet.

Police were tipped about the whereabouts of the two men after interrogating people who were arrested on suspicion of links to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, a militant group aligned with the Islamic State, Widjaja said. Those questioned included Syahril Alamsyah, the suspect in a knife attack that injured the country's security minister on Thursday.

Widjaja said the two men were arrested in Bali's Jembrana district just hours after Alamsyah, who also goes by the name Abu Rara, wounded the security minister, Wiranto.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, has carried out a sustained crackdown on Islamic militants since bombings on the tourist island of Bali in 2002 killed 202 people, mostly foreigners.

The Jemaah Islamiyah military network, which was blamed for the Bali attacks, was neutralized after the arrests of hundreds of its militants and leaders. But new threats have emerged from Islamic State-inspired radicals who have targeted security forces and local "infidels" instead of Westerners.