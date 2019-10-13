S. Koreans rally to support official

SEOUL, South Korea -- Tens of thousands of government supporters gathered in South Korea's capital for the fourth-straight Saturday to show their support for President Moon Jae-in's justice minister, who is enmeshed in a political scandal that has polarized the nation.

Carrying banners and signs that read "Protect Cho Kuk; Reform the Prosecution," the protesters occupied an avenue in front of the Seoul Central District prosecutors' office, as they did in previous weeks. They expressed anger over what they saw as an excessive investigation by state prosecutors aimed at intimidating Cho, whose plans to overhaul the country's justice system include curbing prosecutors' powers.

Huge crowds calling for Cho's ouster have marched near Seoul's presidential office in recent weeks. A smaller number of anti-Cho protesters rallied Saturday in streets near the site where the pro-Cho protesters gathered, but there were no immediate reports of major clashes between the two groups.

Police deployed about 5,000 officers to monitor the rally. Authorities did not provide an official estimate on the size of the crowd, which appeared to be in the tens of thousands.

The protests came as prosecutors continued to push a criminal investigation on Cho's wife, brother and other relatives over allegations of dubious financial investments and fraud and of creating fake credentials for his daughter that may have helped her enter a top university in Seoul and a medical school in Busan.

Cho has denied wrongdoing.

Moon has stood firmly by Cho, a close political ally. But in a country that grapples with widening inequality and where children toil in competitive school environments, the controversy over Cho has struck a nerve.

