LSU continues offensive onslaught

BATON ROUGE -- Joe Burrow passed for 293 yards and three touchdowns, and fifth-ranked LSU scored three consecutive touchdowns after falling behind early in the second half to emerge with a 42-28 victory over No. 7 Florida on Saturday night.

Facing a Florida defense that came in leading the nation in interceptions and leading the SEC in sacks, the Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC) totaled 511 yards without giving up a sack or committing a turnover.

Ja'Marr Chase had 127 yards receiving and the last of his two touchdowns was a 54-yarder to give LSU a two-score lead with 5:43 left. Justin Jefferson caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow, meanwhile, went 21 of 24, meaning he had the same number of touchdown tosses and incomplete passes. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 134 yards and 2 scores on 13 carries.

The Tigers still have yet to score fewer than 42 points in a game this season.

Kyle Trask was 23-of-39 passing for 310 yards and 3 touchdowns for Florida (6-1, 3-1), but was done in by freshman Derek Stingley Jr.'s interception in the LSU end zone in the fourth quarter, when the Gators were trying to tie the game. Soon after, Burrow spotted Chase running free down the right sideline, and a Tiger Stadium crowd of more than 100,000 strong was in virtual delirium.

Florida led 28-21 after opening the second half with an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended with Van Jefferson's second touchdown catch of the game.

But LSU tied it less than four minutes later on Edwards-Helaire's 5-yard run. Tryron Davis-Price put the Tigers back in front with a 33-yard run on LSU's next possession.

ALABAMA 47,

TEXAS A&M 28

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Tua Tagovailoa threw four touchdowns and Alabama's offense kept rolling in the Tide's first game at No. 1 this season.

Tagovailoa threw his first interception of the season but became Alabama's career passing touchdowns leader with his first one of the game, breaking his tie with A.J. McCarron. The junior now has 81 for his career and leads the nation with 27 on the season.

Alabama (6-0, 3-0) trailed briefly in its first game this season against a ranked opponent when Texas A&M scored a touchdown on its first possession.

Tagovailoa then engineered four consecutive scoring drives, which included three touchdown passes that all came on third down, and the Tide were on cruise control against the best pass defense they had faced so far this season.

Kellen Mond passed for 264 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score for the Aggies (3-3, 1-2).

MISSOURI 38,

MISSISSIPPI 27

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- One week after an injury scare, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant looked like his old self in a victory over Mississippi.

Bryant, who was knocked out of last week's win over Troy with a sprained knee, completed 25 of 35 passes for 329 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Tigers (5-1, 2-0) got great production from running backs Larry Rountree III and Dawson Downing. Rountree rushed 21 times for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns. Downing, a former walk-on, carried six times for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Mississippi freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed 23 times for 143 yards and 2 touchdowns and completed 8 of 17 passes for 103 yards and 2 scores. Elijah Moore caught eight passes for 102 yards and a touchdown for Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2).

TENNESSEE 20,

MISSISSIPPI STATE 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee intercepted three passes, shut down SEC rushing leader Kylin Hill and withstood an injury to quarterback Brian Maurer in a victory over Mississippi State.

The Volunteers (2-4, 1-2) snapped a six-game skid against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents that had begun last November.

Jarrett Guarantano replaced an injured Maurer late in the first half and went 6 of 7 for 106 yards, including a game-clinching 39-yard completion to Tyler Byrd with 2:35 left. Pruitt said after the game that Maurer sustained a concussion.

After Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2) cut Tennessee's lead to 13-10 on Garrett Shrader's 17-yard touchdown pass to Deddrick Thomas with 8:27 remaining, Tennessee drained much of the clock and eventually scored a touchdown of its own.

Byrd caught a Guarantano pass about 2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, headed to his left and raced down the sideline into the left corner of the end zone for the senior's third career touchdown catch.

UNLV 34, VANDERBILT 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Kenyon Olbad threw for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Chad Magyar rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown and UNLV beat Vanderbilt.

UNLV (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak, earning its first-ever road win against an SEC opponent. Mountain West schools are 3-2 this season against SEC opponents. It was the first-ever matchup between the schools.

Vanderbilt (1-5) couldn't generate much after its first drive of the game against the Rebels. The Rebels scored on their first four drives of the first half, with the three drives that resulted in touchdowns all going in excess of 70 yards.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn was the lone bright spot for the Commodores, rushing for 140 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown.

