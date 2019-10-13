NFL capsules

Panthers vs. Buccaneers

8:30 a.m. at London (NFLN)

LINE -- Panthers by 2

SERIES -- Panthers lead 23-15; Bucs beat Panthers 20-14, Sept. 12, 2019

ON OFFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. BUCS (RK)

(4) 143.6 RUSH 109.4 (19)

(23) 226.4 PASS 250.4 (12)

(14) 370.0 YARDS 359.8 (17)

(11) 25.8 POINTS 29.4 (5)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) PANTHERS VS. BUCS (RK)

(24) 134.4 RUSH 69.8 (2)

(4) 197.0 PASS 323.6 (32)

(8) 331.4 YARDS 393.4 (26)

(11) 21.4 POINTS 29.6 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Out of nowhere, Tampa Bay WR Chris Goodwin has emerged as QB Jameis Winston's top target. He leads the NFL with 6 TD receptions and is third with 511 receiving yards. Stud WR Mike Evans didn't even have a catch last week for the Bucs.

Texans at Chiefs

Noon (CBS)

LINE -- Chiefs by 4

SERIES -- Chiefs lead 6-4; Chiefs beat Texans 42-34, Oct. 8, 2017

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(10) 129.4 RUSH 88.6 (25)

(11) 252.4 PASS 356.0 (1)

(9) 381.8 YARDS 444.6 (2)

(9) 26.2 POINTS 29.6 (4)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANS VS. CHIEFS (RK)

(12) 95.0 RUSH 155.8 (30)

(25) 270.4 PASS 237.2 (13)

(20) 365.4 YARDS 393.0 (25)

(12) 22.0 POINTS 22.6 (14)

WHAT TO WATCH After a couple of subpar games, some sports pundits are wondering whether Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes was the second best player at his position in the 2017 draft. The challenger to the throne, Houston QB Deshaun Watson, just happens to be working in Kansas City today.

Eagles at Vikings

Noon (Fox)

LINE -- Vikings by 3

SERIES -- Series 14-14; Vikings beat Eagles 23-21, Oct. 7, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(18) 111.8 RUSH 166.4 (3)

(21) 227.4 PASS 191.0 (29)

(24) 339.2 YARDS 357.4 (18)

(7) 28.2 POINTS 22.4 (16)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) EAGLES VS. VIKINGS (RK)

(1) 63.0 RUSH 88.2 (9)

(27) 271.2 PASS 204.2 (6)

(10) 334.2 YARDS 292.4 (4)

(13) 22.2 POINTS 14.6 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH The Eagles have allowed the fewest rushing yards in the league since the start of the 2016 season, yielding 90.6 ypg. They face the breakout RB of 2019 in the Vikings' Dalvin Cook, who is second in the NFL with 542 rushing yards and has 5 TDs.

Bengals at Ravens

Noon

LINE -- Ravens by 11

SERIES -- Series tied 23-23; Ravens beat Bengals 24-21, Nov. 18, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS RAVENS (RK)

(31) 61.2 RUSH 192.2 (2)

(9) 258.0 PASS 249.2 (13)

(26) 319.2 YARDS 441.4 (3)

(29) 16.0 POINTS 32.2 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BENGALS VS. RAVENS (RK)

(31) 167.6 RUSH 90.2 (10)

(17) 244.2 PASS 280.0 (29)

(31) 411.8 YARDS 370.2 (21)

(27) 27.2 POINTS 24.6 (22)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals QB Andy Dalton has had solid success against one of the NFL's best franchises of the past two decades. Dalton is 8-7 against the Ravens with 21 TDs and 17 INTs. The Ravens (9 team sacks) must get pressure against the league's 9th-rated pass offense.

Seahawks at Browns

Noon

LINE -- Seahawks by 1

SERIES -- Seahawks lead series 12-6; Seahawks beat Browns 30-13, Dec. 20, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(12) 122.6 RUSH 112.4 (17)

(8) 265.4 PASS 227.8 (20)

(7) 388.0 YARDS 340.2 (23)

(8) 26.6 POINTS 18.4 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKS VS. BROWNS (RK)

(4) 80.0 RUSH 150.8 (29)

(26) 270.6 PASS 206.4 (7)

(14) 350.6 YARDS 357.2 (18)

(18) 23.6 POINTS 24.4 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Who is the top TE in the NFL? Travis Kelce? George Kittle? Maybe Seattle's Will Dissly is entering the conversation. He leads all TEs with 4 TD receptions, and he has corralled 23 of his 26 targets to earn QB Russell Wilson's trust.

Saints at Jaguars

Noon

LINE -- Jaguars by 21/2

SERIES -- Saints lead 4-2; Saints beat Jaguars 38-27, Dec. 27, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(20) 104.4 RUSH 138.0 (8)

(16) 244.0 PASS 254.6 (10)

(20) 348.4 YARDS 392.6 (6)

(14) 23.0 POINTS 22.2 (17)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTS VS. JAGUARS (RK)

(16) 108.4 RUSH 136.6 (25)

(19) 255.0 PASS 245.4 (18)

(19) 363.4 YARDS 382.0 (24)

(17) 23.2 POINTS 23.6 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Brandon, Miss., will be glued to the TV for this one. Saints LB Demario Davis (Arkansas State University) and Jags QB Gardner Minshew are both from the town of 21,000. Davis (35 tackles) is a leader on a defense ranked 17th in points allowed (23.2 ppg). Minshew runs an offense ranked 17th in scoring (22.2 ppg).

Redskins at Dolphins

Noon

LINE -- Redskins by 4

SERIES -- Dolphins lead 9-5; Dolphins beat Redskins 17-10, Sept. 13, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(27) 68.8 RUSH 51.8 (32)

(26) 212.8 PASS 173.2 (31)

(28) 281.6 YARDS 225.0 (31)

(30) 14.6 POINTS 6.5 (32)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) REDSKINS VS. DOLPHINS (RK)

(28) 144.0 RUSH 175.8 (32)

(23) 263.8 PASS 296.2 (31)

(28) 407.8 YARDS 472.0 (32)

(30) 30.2 POINTS 40.8 (32)

WHAT TO WATCH Take a look at the rankings above. The Redskins are ranked 23rd in the NFL in pass defense, which is by far the best placement for either of these teams among key team stats. Could these teams find a way to tie, appropriately leaving both franchises winless on the season?

Falcons at Cardinals

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Falcons by 21/2

SERIES -- Cardinals lead 16-15; Falcons beat Cardinals 40-14, Dec. 16, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(28) 67.6 RUSH 126.8 (11)

(3) 313.2 PASS 237.0 (17)

(10) 380.8 YARDS 363.8 (16)

(20) 20.4 POINTS 20.0 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. CARDINALS (RK)

(19) 120.8 RUSH 138.8 (27)

(20) 257.4 PASS 269.2 (24)

(23) 378.2 YARDS 408.0 (29)

(31) 30.4 POINTS 27.6 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Kyler Murray and his offense are racking up yards. Last week against the Bengals, the Cardinals gained 514 yards, just the second time in the past 11 seasons they have topped 500. But Murray has accounted for just 6 TDs (4 passing, 2 rushing) as Arizona ranks 21st in points (20.0 ppg).

49ers at Rams

3:05 p.m.

LINE -- Rams by 3

SERIES -- 49ers lead 69-67-3; Rams beat 49ers 48-32, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)

(1) 200.0 RUSH 96.2 (22)

(22) 227.2 PASS 317.4 (2)

(4) 427.2 YARDS 413.6 (5)

(2) 31.8 POINTS 29.2 (6)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) 49ERS VS. RAMS (RK)

(5) 81.8 RUSH 106.8 (15)

(2) 175.8 PASS 243.2 (16)

(2) 257.5 YARDS 350.0 (13)

(4) 14.2 POINTS 26.8 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH The 49ers' running game has been unstoppable a quarter of the way through the season. RBs Matt Brieda, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert -- combined with an assortment of clever runs designed for pass catchers -- have the 49ers leading the league in rushing at 200 yards per game.

Cowboys at Jets

3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LINE -- Cowboys by 7

SERIES -- Cowboys lead 7-4; Jets beat Cowboys 19-16, Dec. 19, 2015

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. JETS (RK)

(6) 140.8 RUSH 66.0 (30)

(4) 312.0 PASS 113.5 (32)

(1) 452.8 YARDS 179.5 (32)

(9) 26.2 POINTS 9.8 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COWBOYS VS. JETS (RK)

(13) 101.4 RUSH 87.5 (7)

(9) 220.4 PASS 260.2 (21)

(6) 321.8 YARDS 347.7 (12)

(7) 18.0 POINTS 25.2 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Amari Cooper is the first Dallas receiver with multiple 200-yard receiving games after going for a career-high 226 yards against the Packers. He also had one before arriving in Dallas, so he is the fifth NFL receiver with at least three 200-yard outings, joining Calvin Johnson and Jerry Rice (four apiece), and Isaac Bruce and Julio Jones (three apiece).

Titans at Broncos

3:25 p.m.

LINE -- Broncos by 2

SERIES -- Titans lead 23-17; Titans beat Broncos 13-10, Dec. 11, 2016

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(16) 115.6 RUSH 118.6 (14)

(28) 192.2 PASS 230.8 (19)

(27) 307.8 YARDS 349.4 (19)

(23) 19.6 POINTS 18.0 (26)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TITANS VS. BRONCOS (RK)

(14) 104.8 RUSH 126.4 (22)

(10) 227.4 PASS 202.2 (5)

(9) 332.2 YARDS 328.6 (7)

(6) 15.2 POINTS 21.2 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Since Week 14 last season, Tennessee RB Derrick Henry leads the NFL in rushing (973 yards) and TD runs (10). Denver's defense remains tough on the passing game, but it has been gashed for 126.4 yards per game rushing. The Titans could feed Henry 25 or so times.

Steelers at Chargers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE -- Steelers by 61/2

SERIES -- Steelers lead 23-10; Chargers beat Steelers 33-30, Dec. 2, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(29) 67.0 RUSH 89.8 (24)

(25) 213.6 PASS 282.4 (5)

(29) 280.6 YARDS 372.2 (13)

(22) 19.8 POINTS 20.6 (18)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) STEELERS VS. CHARGERS (RK)

(21) 125.8 RUSH 119.8 (18)

(12) 229.8 PASS 215.0 (8)

(16) 355.6 YARDS 334.8 (11)

(15) 22.8 POINTS 18.8 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH The Steelers' offense is a mess without QB Ben Roethlisberger, but the defense's 12 takeaways through five games are just three fewer than the team created in 2018. The Steelers also are third in sacks (19). DE Stephon Tuitt, DT Cameron Heyward and LB T.J Watt have 3 1/2 sacks apiece.

Lions at Packers

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE -- Packers by 4

SERIES -- Packers lead 100-72-7; Lions beat Packers 31-0, Dec. 30, 2018

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(13) 120.5 RUSH 93.0 (23)

(7) 267.0 PASS 244.2 (15)

(8) 387.5 YARDS 337.2 (25)

(12) 24.2 POINTS 23.8 (13)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONS VS. PACKERS (RK)

(20) 124.8 RUSH 138.2 (26)

(30) 280.8 PASS 238.6 (14)

(27) 405.6 YARDS 376.8 (22)

(20) 23.8 POINTS 18.6 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH QB Matthew Stafford keeps racking up the stats. He is 352 passing yards away from 40,000 yards for his career. Matt Ryan reached the mark the fastest in 151 games, six more than Stafford has played. Stafford is also one TD pass away from his 35th against the Packers, which would break a tie with Johnny Unitas for most against Green Bay.

Sports on 10/13/2019