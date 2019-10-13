Road wrecks kill 2 people, say police

Two people died in vehicle crashes in Arkansas last week, according to preliminary crash reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Karoll F. Rutherfod, 70, of Brinkley died Friday after her Ford Ranger traveling north crossed into oncoming traffic on Arkansas 1 near Cherry Valley in Cross County, a report said. A 62-year-old man from Wynne who was driving in the southbound lane was injured.

Road conditions were listed as rainy and wet at the time of the 6:45 a.m. crash, the report said.

Sandra Jean Ellis, 64, of Rover died Wednesday after the driver of the Ford F-150 she was riding in lost control of the vehicle in a curve on Arkansas 307 near Rover in Yell County, a report said. Ellis was ejected when the pickup overturned at 12:33 p.m., the report said.

Conditions were listed as clear at the time of the crash, the report said.

Metro on 10/13/2019