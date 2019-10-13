FOOTBALL

Hendrix falls to Berry

Berry College (6-0) never trailed in a 27-9 victory over Hendrix College (4-1) on Saturday in Mount Berry, Ga.

Berry led 10-0 after the first quarter on a 24-yard field goal by Trey Gregory and a 36-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Gray to Mason Kinsey.

Hendrix closed to 10-3 at the 12:15 mark of the second quarter on a 24-yard field goal by Sandy Burks, but Kinsey ran the following kickoff back 97 yards for a touchdown to make it 17-3. A Burks field goal from 29 yards made it 17-6 going into halftime.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter, with Gregory connecting from 49 yards out and Burks making one from 32 yards.

Berry finished the scoring with 6:10 left when Cade Kennemore caught a 2-yard pass from Gray to make it 27-9.

Gray completed 7 of 8 passes for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns for Berry. Kinsey caught 10 passes for 136 yards and 1 touchdown.

Miles Thompson completed 21 of 33 passes for 245 yards for Hendrix.

Lyon wins on the road

A 17-0 spurt in the second half led Lyon College (4-2, 3-1 Sooner Athletic Conference) to a 38-22 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God (0-5, 0-3 Sooner Athletic Conference) on Saturday in Waxachie, Texas.

Tied 14-14 at halftime, Lyon broke the tie on a 40-yard field goal by Ignacio Gomez to make it 17-14. With 7:28 to play in the third quarter, Isaiah Bradford threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Randy Satterfield with 7:28 left in the quarter to make it 24-14.

Lyon made it 31-14 with 13:57 remaining when Bradford threw a 24-yard pass to Jayden Grant.

Southwestern Assemblies of God closed to 31-20 on a 9-yard pass from Garry Powell to Reginald Ageyi at the 10:29 mark before getting a safety with 1:10 left.

Bradford completed 12 of 20 passes for 221 yards and 3 touchdowns for Lyon. Satterfield caught 5 passes for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns.

MEN'S SOCCER

Harding shuts out Northeastern Oklahoma State

Harding University (6-3-1) defeated Northeastern Oklahoma State (6-5-0) 3-0 on Saturday in Searcy.

Joe Ruedi scored in the second minute, Joseph Oliver scored in the 44th minute and Christian Ramos scored in the 79th minute.

Harding won despite being outshot 20-15. Carlos Calderon made six save for Harding.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Lyon falls to Missouri Baptist

Lyon College (5-7, 2-5 American Midwest Conference) lost 4-0 to Missouri Baptist (3-8-1, 3-2-1) on Saturday in St. Louis.

The game was scoreless until the 52nd minute, but Missouri Baptist scored three times in a six-minute span to break the game open.

Missouri Baptist outshot Lyon 16-8.

Harding drops NW Oklahoma

Phoebe Fonseca and Melanie Spurgeon scored for Harding University in a 2-0 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State (3-6-1, 0-3-1) on Saturday in Alva, Okla.

Fonseca scored in the 34th minute while Spurgeon scored in the 64th minute. Harding (4-6-1, 2-0 GAC) won despite being outshot 23-17.

Jessica Woessner made 17 saves for Harding.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU falls to Coastal Carolina

Arkansas State University lost 18-25, 25-17, 25-15, 25-20 to Coastal Carolina on Saturday in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves (11-6, 2-3 Sun Belt) were led by Timber Terrell, who had 16 kills. Macey Putt had 10. Juliana Cramer had 19 assists, and Hannah Cox had 21 digs.

Coastal Carolina (15-2, 5-0) was led by Anett Nemeth, who had 30 kills.

UCA falls to New Orleans

New Orleans defeated the University of Central Arkansas 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, 26-24 on Saturday in New Orleans.

Abbie Harry led the Bears (8-11, 4-2 Southland) with 18 kills while Bailey Waddington had 29 assists and Emily Doss had 24 digs.

Rhyan Rand led New Orleans (9-11, 3-3) with 13 kills.

Lyon falls to Missouri Baptist

Lyon College lost 25-19, 25-15, 25-17 to Missouri Baptist (20-4, 6-1) on Saturday in Batesville.

Kendra Kelley and Gracen Ratliff led Lyon (13-10, 4-4 American Midwest Conference) with seven kills. Michayla Shanks added 12 digs and Morgan Berry finished with 38 assists.

Arkansas Tech sweeps East Central

Arkansas Tech University defeated East Central (Okla.) (2-19, 1-6) 25-9, 25-19, 25-19 on Saturday in Ada, Okla.

The Golden Suns (13-6, 6-1 GAC) were led by Lauren Casey, who had 10 kills. Emily Acker had 35 assists, and Madison Grantham had 22 digs.

SAU loses on the road

Southern Arkansas University lost 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 to Southwestern Oklahoma State on Saturday in Weatherford, Okla.

Seven Powers led Southern Arkansas (2-15, 2-5 GAC) with 10 kills. Morgan Schuster had 25 assists, and Ana Perez had 17 digs. Southwestern Oklahoma is now 8-9, 3-4.

Harding wins on the road

Harding University defeated Southeastern Oklahoma State (1-16, 1-6) 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 on Saturday in Durant, Okla.

Libby Hinton and Kelli McKinnon led Harding (12-7, 4-3 GAC) with 11 kills. Sarah Morehead had 36 assists, and Cowart had 11 digs.

Henderson State drops Southern Nazarene

Henderson State University (11-9, 4-3 GAC) defeated Sotuhern Nazarene 24-26, 26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 19-17 on Saturday in Bethany, Okla.

Courtney Bolf led Henderson State with 18 kills and 31 digs. Adrianna Hartmann had 16 kills, and Sabrina Shaw had 13. Abby Blackburn had 27 assists.

Turang Ballee had 17 kills for Southern Nazarene (14-7, 4-3).

Hendrix defeats Centre

Lauren Dwyer led Hendrix College (13-3, 7-1 Southern Athletic Association) with 18 kills in a 25-20, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 victory over Centre College (5-12, 2-7) in Danville, Ky., on Saturday.

Claire Smith had 26 assists and Jeanette McGrath had 22 digs for Hendrix.

Williams Baptist falls to Columbia College

Williams Baptist College lost 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 to Columbia College on Saturday in Walnut Ridge.

Williams Baptist (4-16, 2-5 American Midwest Conference) was led by Monica Guerrero, who had seven kills.

WOMEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

Arkansas Tech finishes fifth in Oklahoma

Arkansas Tech University finished fifth at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational on Saturday in Shawnee, Okla.

The Golden Suns had 101 points. East Central (Okla.) won with 67 points, while Cameron was second with 81 points. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished seventh with 127 points.

Individually, Kandace Young of UAFS finished sixth in 19 minutes, 30.5 seconds. Aubre Gilreath of Arkansas Tech was seventh in 19:36.3.

MEN'S CROSS COUNTRY

UAFS finishes fourth

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith finished fourth at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational in Shawnee, Okla., on Saturday.

UAFS finished with 107 points. Cameron won with 18, and Oklahoma Baptist was second with 52 points.

Individually, Aldred Gallegos of UAFS finished 13th in 26 minutes, 48.0 seconds.

Sports on 10/13/2019