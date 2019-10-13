Turkey claims to take key Syria border city

Turkish-backed Syrian opposition soldiers help an injured comrade Saturday during fighting in the strategic border town of Tel Abyad in northern Syria. More photos available at arkansasonline.com/1013syria/

CEYLANPINAR, Turkey -- Turkey's military said Saturday that it captured a key Syrian border town using heavy bombardment in its most significant gain since an offensive against Kurdish fighters began four days earlier, with no sign of relenting despite mounting international criticism.

Turkish troops entered central Ras al-Ayn, according to Turkey's Defense Ministry and a war monitor group. The ministry tweeted: "Ras al-Ayn's residential center has been taken under control through the successful operations in the east of Euphrates [River]." It marked the biggest gain made by Turkey since the invasion began Wednesday.

The continued push by Turkey into Syria comes days after President Donald Trump pulled U.S. forces out of the area, making Turkey's air and ground offensive possible, and said he wanted to stop getting involved with "endless wars."

Trump's decision drew swift bipartisan criticism that he was endangering regional stability and risking the lives of Syrian Kurdish allies who toppled the Islamic State group in Syria.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces was the main U.S. ally in the fight and lost 11,000 fighters in the nearly five-year battle against the Islamic State group.

Turkish troops and allied Syrian opposition fighters have made gains recently, capturing several northern villages in fighting and bombardment that left dozens of people killed or wounded.

The invasion also has forced nearly 100,000 people to flee their homes over concerns that the Islamic State group might take advantage of the chaos and try to rise again after its defeat in Syria earlier this year.

Turkish troops and their allies were pushing to take a second strategic border town, Tel Abyad, 75 miles to the west, and an advance group briefly reached a second major supply route, roughly 20 miles inside Syria. The Turkish government says its incursions have so far been small, with soldiers holding territory only a few miles inside Syria. Its aerial bombardment has affected a much larger area.

Turkey says it wants to create a buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border to protect itself from the Kurdish-led militia. The militia has close links to a guerrilla movement that has been fighting a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

But that has upended efforts by the United States and the Kurdish-led militia to prevent a resurgence of the Islamic State. Since the incursion began Wednesday, Kurdish leaders have pulled their fighters away from counterterrorism operations to fight the Turks, leaving the territory vulnerable to Islamic State sleeper cells.

"We are now fighting on two fronts -- one front against the Turkish invasion and a front against" the Islamic State, a Kurdish military official, Redur Xelil, told reporters Saturday.

The Syrian Democratic Forces said the United States should carry out its "moral responsibilities" and close northern Syrian airspace to Turkish warplanes, but that it didn't want the U.S. to send its soldiers "to the front lines and put their lives in danger."

SANCTIONS THREATENED

The Turkish offensive has prompted a threat of crippling U.S. sanctions and a wave of international criticism.

During a meeting Saturday in Cairo, the 22-member Arab League condemned what it described as "Turkey's aggression against Syria" and warned that Ankara would be responsible for the spread of terrorism that follows its invasion. The league said Arab states might take some measures against Ankara. It called on the U.N. Security Council to force Turkey to stop the offensive.

European Union leaders may settle on an arms embargo on Turkey over its incursion into Syria as soon as next week, four officials familiar with the discussions said.

The officials said the decision could be made during a summit of EU leaders Thursday and Friday in Brussels.

The arms embargo was floated at a gathering Friday of EU diplomats, one of the officials said. Klara Linder, spokeswoman for Swedish Foreign Affairs Minister Ann Linde, said her country will formally propose the measure at a meeting of EU foreign ministers Monday in Luxembourg.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced that Germany would curtail its arms exports to Turkey. Maas told the weekly Bild am Sonntag that "against the background of the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria, the government will not issue any new permissions for any weapons that can be used by Turkey in Syria."

France has said the EU must decide on sanctions as a fitting response to the Turkish offensive against Kurds in Syria. At stake, according to France, is the question of Turkey's membership in NATO.

France's defense and foreign ministries said Saturday that the country was halting exports of any arms to Turkey that could be used in its offensive.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Trump in a phone call that Turkey's military action in northern Syria could lead to a resurgence of Islamic State activity. Macron "reiterated the need to make the Turkish offensive stop immediately," his office said in a statement Saturday.

A FEW HOLDOUTS

During the capture of Ras al-Ayn's residential center, an Associated Press journalist across the border heard sporadic clashes as Turkish howitzers struck the town and Turkish jets screeched overhead. Syrian Kurdish forces appeared to be holding out in some areas of the town.

The Syrian Democratic Forces released two videos said to be from inside Ras al-Ayn, showing fighters saying that it was Saturday and they were still there.

The fighting was ongoing as the Kurdish fighters sought to reverse the Turkish advance into the city, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor.

Ras al-Ayn is one of the biggest towns along the border and is in the middle of the area where Turkey plans to set up its safe zone. The ethnically and religiously mixed town with a population of Arabs, Kurds, Armenians and Syriac Christians had been under the control of Kurdish fighters since 2013. Islamic State fighters tried to enter Ras al-Ayn after their rise in Syria and Iraq in 2014 but failed.

Most of the town's residents have fled in recent days for fear of the invasion.

Earlier Saturday, Turkish troops moved to seize control of key highways in northeastern Syria, the Turkish military and the Observatory said.

Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency said that Turkey-backed Syrian opposition forces had taken control of the M-4 highway that connects the towns of Manbij and Qamishli.

The Syrian Democratic Forces said that Turkish troops and their Syrian allies reached the highway briefly before being pushed back again.

Kurdish news agencies including Hawar and Rudaw said that Hevreen Khalaf, secretary-general of the Future Syria Party, was killed Saturday as she was driving on the M-4 highway. Rudaw's correspondent blamed Turkish forces for targeting Khalaf's car, and Hawar blamed "Turkey's mercenaries."

The Observatory said six people, including Khalaf, were killed by Turkey-backed opposition fighters on the road.

The U.N. estimated the number of displaced at 100,000 since Wednesday, saying that markets, schools and clinics were closed. Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis, with nearly a half-million people at risk in northeastern Syria.

A civilian wounded Friday in a mortar strike from Syria in the Turkish border town of Suruc died, Anadolu news agency reported Saturday, raising the civilian death toll to 18 in Turkey. Turkey's interior minister said hundreds of mortar rounds, fired from Syria, have landed in Turkish border towns.

The Observatory said 74 Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces fighters have been killed since Wednesday as well as 49 Syrian opposition fighters backed by Turkey.

That's in addition to 38 civilians on the Syrian side. It added that Turkish troops now control 23 villages in northeastern Syria.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said it "neutralized" 459 Syrian Kurdish fighters. The number could not be independently verified. Four Turkish soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the offensive, including two who were killed in Syria's northwest.

A Kurdish police force in northern Syria said a car bomb exploded early Saturday outside a prison where Islamic State militants are being held in the northeastern city of Hassakeh. It was not immediately clear if there were any serious injuries or deaths.

Kurdish fighters are holding about 10,000 Islamic State fighters, including some 2,000 foreigners.

Information for this article was contributed by Mehmet Guzel, Zeynep Bilginsoy and Bassem Mroue of The Associated Press; by Ben Hubbard, Karam Shoumali, Carlotta Gall and Patrick Kingsley of The New York Times; and by Nikos Chrysoloras, Alexander Weber, Jonas Cho Walsgard, Eleni Chrepa and Sotiris Nikas of Bloomberg News.

Photo by AP/LEFTERIS PITARAKIS

A home in the Turkish town of Akcakale shows damage Saturday from a mortar shell that was fired from inside Syria. The owners weren’t home at the time of the attack, and no one was injured.

Photo by AP/LEFTERIS PITARAKIS

A convoy of trucks carrying Turkish tanks toward the Syrian border passes through Sanliurfa province in Turkey on Saturday.

