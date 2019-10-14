Sections
3 dead after crash in Sevier County

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:11 a.m.

Three people, including one minor, were killed in Sevier County on Saturday when a pickup crossed the centerline and struck their SUV head-on, authorities said.

Jessica Baig, 32, and Mirza Baig, 35, both of Horatio, along with two minors, were driving south on Arkansas 41 near De Queen when the crash happened about 4:20 p.m., according to a preliminary report by state police.

The pickup, a 2016 Dodge Ram traveling in the opposite direction, crossed the centerline and hit their 2013 Buick Enclave, causing the SUV to flip several times before coming to rest upright, the report states.

Troopers said the two Baigs, along with one of the minors, a girl, were pronounced dead at the scene. The second minor, also a girl, and the driver of the truck, 25-year-old Justin Williams of Taylor, Texas, were injured.

Emergency officials couldn't immediately confirm the ages of the two minors.

Authorities said conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Metro on 10/14/2019

Print Headline: 3 dead after crash in Sevier County

