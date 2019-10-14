Blackouts highlight income gap

Electrical cords run through Kyla Awalt’s house in Paradise, Calif., from an outdoor generator during a blackout imposed by Pacific Gas and Electric earlier this month. Residents with generators or solar panels are better able to weather the blackouts by the nation’s largest utility.

When the nation's largest utility warned customers that it would cut power to nearly 2 million people across Northern California, many rushed out to buy portable generators, knowing the investment would help sustain them during blackouts.

Others had the security of knowing they could rely on solar panels and batteries installed in their homes.

But many families affected by the Pacific Gas & Electric blackouts are struggling from paycheck to paycheck and don't have the ability to buy backup power.

The blackouts are highlighting a divide in a region with growing income disparity, where access to electricity is increasingly available to those who can afford to pay.

Pacific Gas & Electric cast the blackouts as a matter of public safety to prevent wildfires that have killed scores of people, destroyed thousands of homes, and run up tens of billions of dollars in claims over the past couple of years.

Communities in the San Francisco Bay Area are already reeling from economic imbalance as the tech industry has drawn well-off workers to the region, pushing lower- and middle-income families farther away from pricey city centers.

There are 1.7 million people in the Bay Area who don't have the resources to meet their basic needs, according to Tipping Point, an organization that fights poverty in the region.

Generators and solar panels are the last things that low-income families are thinking about during a blackout, said Mary Kuhn, spokeswoman for Catholic Charities of the East Bay. Many are struggling with lost wages because restaurants or other businesses that pay by the hour temporarily closed.

"They're facing, 'What am I going to feed my kids if I can't cook and this food is spoiled? And how will I feed my kids next week?'" Kuhn said.

Meanwhile, solar companies are seeing a spike in interest from customers seeking alternatives for when the power fails.

Sunrun, a company that leases and sells solar-energy systems, said traffic to its webpage -- which explains how to power through blackouts with its solar and battery systems -- increased 1,500% over the past few days.

Retired firefighter Derek Krause, who lives in Oakland, leases solar panels and a battery from Sunrun for about $150 a month, which includes the cost of electricity.

Krause said he didn't realize last week's power outage had hit his neighborhood because his backup power kicked in when his neighbors' lights turned off. Pacific Gas & Electric's promise to cut power more frequently was one of the reasons he decided to install the system in February.

"Having taught the public about self-sustainability during emergencies, it was important to me," Krause said.

Buying a solar-energy system that can run during a blackout can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Solar panels alone won't do the trick; an internal switch turns off the panels during power outages to prevent the panels from sending electricity to wires around the home. Having a battery solves that problem but also adds to the cost.

In Paradise, the Northern California town that was devastated last year by wildfires that killed 85 people, many of the remaining residents have generators that they've tapped for power during several planned power outages that PG&E enacted there this year.

They often make light of the situation, posting pictures on social media of power cords winding through their homes, said Paradise City Council member Michael Zuccolillo.

Zuccolillo bought a $500 gasoline-powered generator from Costco and goes through 2 or 3 gallons of gasoline a day, using it to power his refrigerator, television, lights and phone chargers.

"In the morning, we have one cord, and we switch it around between the coffee pot and the toaster," Zuccolillo said.

Many portable generators cost $1,000 or more, and permanent standby generators cost at least $2,000, with an installation price tag of $10,000 or more, according to Consumer Reports.

In Silicon Valley, many tech companies have backup power to ensure that critical servers or systems don't go down. Some entrepreneurs who run tech companies out of their homes have uninterrupted power supplies, or standby generators fueled by natural gas, said Daniel Aldrich, director of the master's program in security and resilience at Northeastern University. But many people can't afford those options.

"Times like these, they always reveal what's actually going on in society, or they accelerate the existing trends," Aldrich said. "For the normal people in California, blue-collar people, people on nebulizers or oxygen machines ... for the people who are vulnerable, those individuals, now their lives might be at risk."

California still has six weeks left in its traditional wildfire season -- a time punctuated by dry, hot weather and high winds that have for years been the fuel for deadly and devastating blazes.

Even as Pacific Gas & Electric declared an end to last week's shut-offs -- a deliberate move to keep power lines from sparking the kind of blazes that forced the utility into bankruptcy -- the company warned that more will come.

"It's a future we must be ready for given the conditions and risks that we face," Chief Executive Officer Bill Johnson said Friday in a news conference with reporters.

By Friday, Pacific Gas & Electric had restored power to 97% of those affected by the blackouts. On Sunday, 100% of customers had their lights back on. In all, roughly 738,000 homes and businesses lost power in more than half of the state's 58 counties.

Even as the lights flickered back on, California firefighters were battling several infernos in Southern California.

Fire officials said Sunday that a wildfire that forced thousands to evacuate from their homes and burned 12 square miles in the San Fernando Valley was 41% contained.

In all, the fire damaged or destroyed 32 structures. A man went into cardiac arrest and died when the fire broke out late Thursday.

"We are actively investigating the cause of the Saddleridge fire," Nicholas Prange, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, said by phone Sunday. "We haven't determined anything yet. We take in any eyewitness reports and any evidence during the course of the investigation."

Sparks were seen at a transmission tower owned by Edison International's Southern California Edison utility, local media reports cited eyewitnesses as saying. Prange said in response to queries on the eyewitness accounts that it would take at least a week for anything substantial to be determined.

Southern California Edison told the Los Angeles Times that it did not de-energize any power lines in the fire area and cautioned that it was too early to say what caused the blaze.

"Determining the cause and origin of the fire is a lengthy process," Southern California Edison said in a statement Sunday, confirming that it owns the tower identified in the reports as being near the place where the fire originated. "SCE will fully cooperate with investigations."

Information for this article was contributed by Cathy Bussewitz, Barbara Ortutay, Olga Rodriguez and staff members of The Associated Press and by Lynn Doan, Mark Chediak and Hailey Waller of Bloomberg News.

A Section on 10/14/2019